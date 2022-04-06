ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Has a Brand New, Very Luxe, Bag

By Kerry Pieri
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHedi Slimane is back with a brand new bag for Celine, and it hits all the haute notes the designer is known for. The Maroquinerie collection, available in the brand's 16 and Triomphe styles, is made of crocodile accented with 18-karat gold and assembled to order by a single...

www.harpersbazaar.com

