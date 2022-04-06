ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How Far Will AMC Stock Go in April?

By Bernard Zambonin
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 1 day ago

New short squeezes, or perhaps the mother of all short squeezes? Although many shareholders joined the AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report game for that purpose, AMC had a positive performance during March in line with a broad market economic recovery and news related to the company's fundamentals and financial results.

With that, we recap the previous month and project what may come during April for AMC stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489zi1_0f1DgpYY00
Figure 1:  How Far Will AMC Stock Go in April? Getty Images

Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: The Pitfalls of Options Trading

A Very Pleasant March for AMC

March was an excellent month for AMC shares after several months of underperformance. AMC closed the month up 34%, reaching a 60% gain on March 29.

It all started at the very beginning of the month when AMC reported its best earnings results in the last two years. In the fourth quarter, AMC made clear for the first time that the pandemic days are past, although it is still not operating at pre-COVID levels. The company has regained its liquidity, and its balance sheet is solid again, reporting positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and operating cash flow. Therefore, AMC no longer has to worry about playing on the defensive from now on.

With this, a new phase at AMC is glimpsed by its management team, which is starting to take initiatives to grow the business. These initiatives for the future will be funded mainly with the cash raised by the sale of new shares issued due to the strong valuation pushed by its loyal shareholders.

AMC has already started modernizing the infrastructure of its core business by implementing IMAX and Dolby Cinema premium screens, starting NFT programs, and accepting crypto as payment. Also, some of the cash will be used to pay off debts and for M&A initiatives — the first being the acquisition of 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (HYMC) for $27.9 million.

To add to this, interest in AMC stock was probably helped due to the early recovery of the broad market, which finally invited investors to take a more risk-on attitude. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were sunk until March 14 and have headed sharply higher since then. The main possible reasons for the turnaround in broad market sentiment are the wearing off of the market shock caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's announcement of its first interest rate hike in years.

What to Expect In April

Aside from the technicals of AMC stock, the fundamentals of its business should continue to improve in April. The company seeks to grow through new acquisitions and exploit the full value of its shares with the unwavering support of its shareholders. As CEO Adam Aron has said in an interview, the goal is to match its high valuation with long-term company fundamentals.

Otherwise, AMC's performance should continue to be heavily influenced by the broad market. Even with the slight recovery in investor confidence seen since mid-March, there are still economists anticipating a recession due to high inflation. Also, the war between Ukraine and Russia is expected to continue throughout April, and with no light at the end of the tunnel, this should continue to affect global commodity supply chains.

It's All in the Apes' Hands

But at the end of the day, what really determines AMC's share price movements are simply supply and demand, rather than any business fundamentals. Even now, AMC is in a different momentum than early and mid last year. The community of AMC shareholders (aka the apes) are still going strong on the main Reddit forums and other social media platforms.

AMC stock continues to have a high level of short interest. According to the latest data, approximately 20% of its float is currently shorted. Also consider that most of the apes are in the game to squeeze short sellers, rather than believing in the fundamentals of the company.

Therefore, there is the possibility that nothing AMC does to improve its financial performance and growth initiatives will have any relevance to the power that the apes have in dictating the sentiment for AMC shares to go up.

Since individual shareholders own the majority of the company's float, it's possible that any bullish spark could cause further short squeezes.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: What to expect for April 2022

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock had a fairly rough 2021, and a bearish trend seemed poised to continue in early 2022. Despite Wall Street analysts’ bullishness, investors were apprehensive about how the company would perform amid supply chain constraints and an inflationary macroeconomic background. Some investor...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first company here has added millions of members to its subscription program in the recent quarter. The second player is the leader in its market -- and won’t be easy to unseat. The third stock looks inexpensive at 26 times forward earnings estimates. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April

Disney is leading the way as a post-pandemic reopening play. The world's largest cruise line operator is turning headwinds into tailwinds as restrictions ease and consumer demand grows. Celsius Holdings just saw sales surge 192% in its latest quarter, but the stock is trading for a little more than half...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Amc#Options Trading#Pre Covid#Ebitda
MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock: First Shot At The Moon In 2022

AMC stock (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report has been zipping higher, and the gains have only accelerated in the past few hours. Shares of the movie theater company were up 16% as of the writing of this sentence, on March 23, even though the S&P 500 traded lower for the day.
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

Why Alibaba Stock Tumbled 8% Yesterday

The freefall of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report shares seems to have no end. Now at the lowest levels since the end of 2016, the stock has moved further away from $100, and trades at around $93 apiece. Business fundamentals may have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock: Company Dives Deeper Into Crypto Space

AMC’s CEO Adam Aron made a promise, and he has now delivered on it. On March 10, the movie theater operator announced that it has started to accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for online payments on its website. Investors did not seem to care much at first. As of...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock: The Golden Ticket For Shareholder Value

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report recently announced another initiative as part of its long-term growth plan. The company acquired part of gold and silver mining company Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC) . The news resonated positively with investors. AMC's stock rose over 7%...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of AMC Entertainment ( AMC...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: Shorts Are Running Out of Shares

The battle between GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders and short sellers continues. Although the scenario is very different than it was in early 2021, short sellers will continue to bet massively against GameStop shares until they reach scarcity levels. Several recent relevant events in the...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

BBIG Stock: Why It Rose 22% on Monday

Digital marketing company Vinco Ventures (BBIG) has been a hot topic on Reddit this year. Like some other "meme stocks," retail investors used the social media platform to make BBIG the subject of a short squeeze. Occurring in January, the squeeze caused shares to jump over 120%. Since then, BBIG...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
282
Followers
295
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy