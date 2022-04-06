Trump debuts movie about 'stolen election' for supporters, says he has 'explosive' new findings

Almost 17 months ago, former President Donald Trump claimed that he did not lose the 2020 presidential election but had it stolen from him through widespread voter fraud.

There has been no evidence in the last year-plus to support these claims, but despite that, Trump has partnered with supporters to create a movie about the stolen election, the Washington Post reported.

The movie "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump" was shown for the first time on Tuesday night at the former president's Mar-A-Lago estate.

Allies, supporters, and paying club members all gathered to watch the 42-minute film from Citizens United President and David Bossie.

"Some of the people here say we shouldn't be talking about 2020," Bossie said during the showing, the Post reported. "I think it's vital that we do. If we don't prove what happened in 2020, how can we stop it from happening again."

The picture stars several Trump advisers and alleges Democrats were assisted by Facebook, which gave money to states for voter turnout and education efforts. The poster for the movie shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg grabbing money.

Trump shared his excitement for the film, saying he was looking forward to it more than other critically acclaimed films like "Titanic" and "Gone with the Wind."

Throughout the night, Bossie also introduced Trump as the "45th and 47th president of the United States," the Post reported

The businessman-turned-president showed the film in one of his large ballrooms and posed for pictures with guests there to see the movie.

Bossie was right in his comments that some don't want to talk about the 2020 election, as the number of Republicans urging Trump to move on from his stolen election claims continues to grow.

But for every person calling for Trump to stop spreading his narrative, another is supporting him.

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for Arizona governor and supporter of Trump's claims, approached members of the "mainstream media" at the event, telling them to quit as they are the "enemy of the people."

Others present included retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Corey Lewandowski.

Trump shared his thoughts at a pre-show dinner and before the premiere. During the speech, he said that if he were president, then Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.

"It just would have never happened," Trump said about the invasion of Ukraine.

He continued saying there would be fewer civilian deaths. He even took a shot at gas prices, saying they would be lower if the election wasn't "rigged."

The former president went on to say that he was going to reveal levels of "ballot harvesting they never thought possible."

Trump was referring to a report from an outside group that was going to be released. However, it was unclear what he meant, but he said that his advisers were working on the project.

As the night ran down, Trump continued to tease a possible run for president in 2024, to which the crowd cheered when he said, "We'll make America great again, again."