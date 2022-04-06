ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Jasmina & Michael Discuss The State Of Their Marriage Before Decision Day–'Can Chemistry Be Built Over Time?'

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

A “Married At First Sight” sight couple is trying to make things work ahead of Decision Day and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Jasmina and Michael chat about “what needs to happen” in their union as the decision of whether to get married or get divorced looms near.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKKBe_0f1DgjVQ00

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

As previously reported the two have clashed over numerous things including “aggressive tones”, an alleged non-apology, and a lack of effective communication that lead to a lack of intimacy. There have been some sparks, however, the two marked their one-month wedding anniversary by returning to the venue where they tied the knot and rewriting their vows before exploring a tantric yoga class.

Now as things continue to look up for them, they’re discussing what it will take for both of them to say “yes” to remaining married.

Jasmina & Michael Discuss Decision Day

After meeting with #MAFS experts on tonight’s episode, the couple’s getting real about the state of their marriage and Michael has a question for his bride.

“Do you think chemistry is something that can be built over time?” asks the personal trainer to his childhood educator wife.

“Wow that actually falls into one of my questions,” responds Jasmina. “Seriously, so I told Dr. Pepper if it comes [to] Decision Day and we’re not physical but I have feelings for you, I know that physical will come because of those feelings. So my worry is not ‘Oh my god we’re not physical before Decision Day’,  it’s having the feelings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9NtI_0f1DgjVQ00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Jasmina adds however that she despite being married for over a month she still feels like “doesn’t really know” her husband because they haven’t had “deep, dark, raw, conversations” about their pasts.

Michael however has an explanation.

“I hear what you’re saying,” says Michael. “I think those conversations become easier now that we’re in a space that we’re in because I can say I generally like being around you now.

I feel like I’m at a place with you where I’m willing and I want to have those conversations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG0sq_0f1DgjVQ00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

F I N A L L Y.

Michael then counters with a question of his own and wonders if they have “enough time” for Jasmina to make the emotional bond that she’s seeking. His bride is admittedly undecided—but Michael is not.

“I mean when you look at it, it depends on how much we’re doing,” says Jasmina. “How much we’re growing, the efforts that we’re putting in could be enough…”

“We gotta make it enough,” responds her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNVhp_0f1DgjVQ00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9t3y_0f1DgjVQ00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

What do YOU think? Are Jasmina and Michael “doing enough” ahead of Decision Day???

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.


“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.

