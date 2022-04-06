Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report left a good impression on investors when it reported its fiscal third-quarter results before the opening bell April 6. The company reported an earnings-per-share beat and narrowly missed beating revenue expectations. Tilray stock went up by more than 10% in pre-market trading.

However, progress made in its core and new segments and the maintenance of its leadership in its core markets reinforce the idea that the company should be a major beneficiary of the eventual federal legalization of marijuana in the U.S.

Here is what you need to know about Tilray's earnings.

Figure 1: Why Tilray Stock Is a Buy After Earnings Tilray

Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: How a Split Could Trigger a Rally

Third-Quarter Earnings Looked Good

For the third quarter, analysts had expected the company to report a loss per share of 8 cents. But Tilray ended up reporting earnings per share of 4 cents.

This earnings beat was due mainly to a net income of $52.4 million, compared to a net loss of $258 million in the same quarter last year. The main drivers of this net income were a 133% improvement in non-operating income, as well as a 120% growth in income (loss) before income taxes due to a possible reflection from the merger with Aphria.

However, on the revenue side, Tilray narrowly missed the consensus forecast. The company reported $152 million in net revenue, versus estimates of $156.6 million. But this still represented 27% revenue growth compared to the same period last year.

Tilray's cannabis segment reported revenues of $55 million, up 25% year over year (YoY). And its beverages business closed with $19 million in revenues, up 42% YoY. The wellness segment reported an additional $14 million in revenues, and the most profitable segment, distribution, reported $62.5 million, implying a 10% decrease versus the same quarter last year.

The company's beverage and wellness segments have the highest margins, 59% and 36% respectively. Next are cannabis, with 33%, and distribution, with only 8% in gross margin. All in all, adjusted gross margins closed at 26%, compared to 25% YoY.

Further, the company reported a 12th-quarter positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.1 million and maintained market share leadership in Canada and Germany, as well as in the European medical cannabis market.

What's Next For Tilray?

According to CEO Irwin D. Simon, the third quarter showed that Tilray's progress is in line with its goal of reaching $4 billion in revenues by the end of fiscal 2024.

Simon also mentioned that the company will follow its shareholder-friendly delivery and execution strategy, including the agreement to purchase Hexo senior secured convertible notes. Tilray is looking to obtain significant ownership of Hexo, which, along with Tilray, is a cannabis market share leader in Canada.

As the market leader in Europe, Tilray will pursue strategic expansion throughout the continent. Simon sees a $1 billion growth opportunity in this market. Already extremely well positioned in Germany — the largest European cannabis market — along with the production and distribution capabilities of the Tilray brands, the company is pursuing new key markets and has made good progress in governmental relationships that have given the company an ability to accelerate its growth.

In Canada, even with the saturation of the market and hot competition, Tilray remains in the lead. Initiatives such as the partnership with Hexo should facilitate the commercialization of Tilray's products, improve operational efficiency, and maintain its leadership position.

Last, but perhaps most important, is the building of Tilray's platform in the U.S. and the prospects for growth in the face of federal legalization. Tilray already has brands positioned in the U.S. such as SweetWater Brewing Co, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest, and it also has MedMan, a company that Tilray partially acquired with strong penetration in the U.S. retail cannabis market.

Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: The Pitfalls of Options Trading

Our Take

Tilray's fiscal third quarter reinforced its dominant position in the Canadian, as well as the European, cannabis market. The results of the partnership with Aphria and the entry into new markets such as beverages have led Tilray to move ahead with its goal of establishing leadership in the global cannabis market.

Although nothing is set in stone, the potential for U.S. legalization has never been closer than at the present moment. Based on the excellence of its operations in Canada and Europe, and the strength of its brands, Tilray should be one of the major beneficiaries of legalization in the U.S.

While I still believe that there are many challenges ahead for Tilray to accomplish its bold goals, a long-term view of the company indicates a promising future. I believe that Tilray's current position puts it a step ahead of other cannabis companies at the moment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)