Draymond Green, Seth Curry share funny trash talk story when Steph felt awkward

By Alex Espinoza
 1 day ago

Draymond Green has grown close with the Curry family over the years.

Aside from suiting up with Steph for more than a decade, Draymond has also had some intense battles with Seth Curry. Green hosted Seth on his latest episode of The Draymond Green Show and the two shared a funny back-and-forth about some spirited trash talking.

Seth is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets but was on the Portland Trail Blazers when they were swept by the Warriors in the 2019 Western Conference Finals. At one point during that series, Seth and Draymond were going at it, putting Steph in a tough spot.

“It mighta been the playoffs in Portland or whatever,” Seth said. “One game we was talking crazy at the free-throw line. And I’m not Steph – I’ll talk back to you. I enjoy it. I ain’t gonna just play my game, Imma talk back, Imma say my piece. Steph was at the free-throw line in between us acting all awkward. He didn’t know what to do. I’m his brother and you his guy he been going to war with for 10 years. Steph didn’t know what to do at the line. But I was loving it though, my guy.”

That’s pretty hilarious to imagine what Steph was thinking at the free-throw line. He probably felt like he was on the schoolyard blacktop trying to defuse a feud between friends.

For Seth, talking trash with Draymond was almost a rite of passage and validation that he was a legit NBA player.

“You’re one of my favorite people to compete against, too,” Seth told Draymond. “I remember a few years ago I was in Portland, you came into the game and you was talking s–t to me. I was loving it, man. You was talking s–t to me, I might be here now, I might be making a little mark. Draymond’s talking s–t to me, trying to get in my head during the game so I’m doing something right.”

The 34-year-old Steph holds a 13-3 advantage over the 31-year-old Seth in their 16 career head-to-head matchups. Steph has outscored Seth every time but they had a nice shootout in November when Seth was on the Sixers, as they combined for 49 points. Of course, big bro had to hit a 3-pointer to outscore him by one at the end.

But as Draymond noted, Seth knows how to bother Steph on defense perhaps unlike any other player.

“This is one of the one guys in this league that I could honestly say – if we play in the NBA Finals, I may have to lay you out because of this – this is one of the one guys in the league – Steph don’t kill me for this – that gets the better of Steph,” Green said. “I’m just throwing that out there. Y’all go watch the matchups.”

“They seen it,” Seth said.

