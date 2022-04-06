Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After The Suns Beat The Lakers

Devin Booker sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 121-110 on Tuesday evening, and after the game Devin Booker sent out a tweet.

The post from Booker can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Booker's tweet said: "Franchise record!!! 63W’s Pour one up for the fellas"

The Suns are 63-16 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the most wins in the history of the franchise.

Booker finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

