ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Shares in Gold Royalty Company Sandstorm Surged in March

By Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

Shares in gold royalty company Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) rose 11.5% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . The move primarily comes down to an increase in the price of gold following the invasion of Ukraine. During uncertain times, investors typically flock to so-called "safe haven" assets, and gold is generally seen as one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djfEj_0f1DgWyr00

Image source: Getty Images.

Sandstorm is unusual because it's not actually a gold miner or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding gold assets . Instead, the company's business model involves buying a stream or royalty from miners. In doing so, Sandstorm diversifies the risk in its investments (by investing across numerous mines), so its mine-specific risk exposure is reduced. Its portfolio of 230 streaming and royalty assets currently has 29 different cash-flowing assets.

So you can think of Sandstorm as a relatively low-risk means of capturing some upside from the price of gold. As the price of gold rises, so will the value of its streaming and royalty income.

So what

Having spiked from around $1,900 an ounce to $2,050 an ounce in the first few weeks of the invasion, the price of gold has now dropped to about $1,930 an ounce. Sandstorm's share price shouldn't be seen as purely an instrument for tracking spot gold prices. Management still needs to be successful in its investments and generate healthy income streams for investors.

In addition, in uncertain times, investors look for security. Given the challenges created for the financial system by the sanctions on Russia and the possibility that investor sentiment will shift away from U.S. dollar assets as a safe store of wealth, it's understandable that investors are looking for alternative assets. Indeed, it will take a slight shift in portfolio allocation models worldwide to send gold assets higher over the long term.

So Sandstorm is likely to be attracting interest from investors looking for long-term assets in gold rather than merely a short-term play on the "risk-off" trade.

Now what

Investors need to keep an eye out for Sandstorm's asset updates and the evolution of its portfolio of streaming and royalty assets. Meanwhile, gold's attractiveness as a safe-haven asset will increase only if there's more uncertainty in the world -- something for investors to consider.

10 stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sandstorm Gold wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spot Gold#Gold Prices#The Price Of Gold#Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

Netflix, Etsy, and PayPal were some of the worst-performing stocks in the first quarter. EPAM Systems was the worst-performing stock, but it's right in the middle of red-hot digital transformation trends. Are any of these beaten-down stocks bargains? Or are they down for good reason?. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

First Solar stock dives after BofA Securities turns bearish, as 'all the good news is priced in'

Shares of First Solar Inc. took a 4.5% dive in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith turned bearish on the solar power systems company, saying "all the good news is priced in." Dumoulin-Smith cut his rating to underperform from neutral, and his new stock price target of $65.50, down from $76.50, implies about 18% downside from current levels. He said that while the timing of his downgrade might seem counterintuitive, given that the U.S. Department of Commerce recently launched an investigation into Southeast Asia-based solar module manufacturers, but he emphasized that "policy has...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Texas Instruments should benefit from being a leader in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. Norfolk Southern's vast railway network plays an important role in the economy. McDonald's brand power should help it continue navigating through high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

History has shown that buying into stock market corrections is a smart move. This stock trio provides the ideal blend of growth and value to make patient investors richer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Workhorse Group Stock Jumped Today

The insider purchases may signal the stock has hit a near-term bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

High growth gold royalty trust, most appropriate for aggressive investors. I readily admit that I have been a bit of a gold and silver bug since I began my personal investing journey. Almost since I first opened a stock account with a broker, I have owned some sort of gold or silver stock. Thankfully, I have learned quite a bit about the industry since that time and have become a little less *ahem* aggressive with my love of these stocks.
METAL MINING
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Make You a Pot of Gold

These two high-growth stocks look like golden opportunities in today's volatile market. Switch is in a strong position to become one of the major data center REIT operators. NewLake Capital is a budding new cannabis REIT that could pay off handsomely in the long run. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy