San Jose finally joins rest of the state and drops indoor masking requirement

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

Long after other counties in the rest of California dropped indoor masking requirements, San Jose has officially joined the herd.

The San Jose City Council decided to drop indoor masking in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, according to reporting by Bay City News .

The decision came as the city acknowledged that keeing the mandate in place after Santa Clara County dropped it was difficult for people to keep track of, the outlet reported.

Santa Clara and the rest of the state began easing masking mandates as early as February as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped.

But in the weeks since, San Jose kept a mandate in place still requiring masking indoors at public places, like restaurants, according to the outlet.

"With the recent transition by the Santa Clara County health officer from a mandate to a strong recommendation to wear face covering indoors, it makes sense to repeal our ordinance to align with the county and state and federal and minimize any confusion with the public," said Dolan Beckel, the director of the city's Office of Civic Innovation, as reported by the outlet.

Now masking will still be recommended, but not required in indoor public spaces, the outlet reported.

