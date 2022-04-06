Area news in brief for April 6

GOLF FUNDRAISER – Black Spectrum Collaborative plans the first Catonna Jones & Tremayne Banks Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser for May 7 at Alliance Country Club. The outing will begin with registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Hole sponsorships are due April 16, with logo PDF emailed to blackspectrumcollaborative@gmail.com. Signup to participate is going on through April 30. Mail sponsorship payment of $400 per foursome to P.O. Box 8855, Canton OH 44711; or venom@BSC21. After golf, join the group in the grill room for dinner and the viewing of the Kentucky Derby. Event is in honor of Alliance High School graduates Catonna Jones and Tremayne Banks, both members of the Class of 1992. Both were student athletes. Scholarships will be provided to one female and one male student-athlete. For more scholarship information, email blackspectrumcollaborative@gmail.com.

ALLIANCE PARKS – City of Alliance Board of Park Commissioners plans a meeting at 2:30 p.m. April 12 in the Silver Park Office, 2930 S. Union Ave.

RODMAN APP – During April, patrons of Rodman Public Library who have downloaded the library’s app onto a phone or tablet can earn an entry into a drawing to win a new Apple iPad. To do so, visit any service desk at the Main or Branch libraries and show the associate that you have the app, which is available for free at all app stores. The entries will be logged electronically, and the winner will be generated randomly from all entries on May 2. For more information about the app, call 330-821-2665.

FISH FRY – Christopher Columbus Society plans a walleye fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the hall, 505 S. Liberty Ave.

ARBOR DAY – Louisville Tree Commission plans its Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. April 30 at Metzger Park gazebo, 1420 Nickelplate St.

WORK SESSION – Washington Township trustees plans a work session at 6:30 p.m. April 12 in the Township Administration Building to discuss the township's plans for American Rescue Plan funds.

STARK SWCD – Stark Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors plans a regular meeting at 8 a.m. April 14 in the USDA Service Center conference room, 2650 Richville Drive SE in Massillon. The meeting is open to the public. The public can attend via Zoom by dialing 312-626-6799, and using Meeting ID: 928 9167 2433, and Passcode 817074.