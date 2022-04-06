Trea Turner’s eye-opening revelation on Dodgers contract talks

With Opening Day just hours away, the San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins decided to make last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters, agreeing to a trade involving starting pitcher Chris Paddack and outfielder Brent Rooker, who are both heading to Minnesota, and relief pitcher Taylor Roger, who is on his way to San Diego. Also involved in the deal is Padres relief pitcher Emilio Pagan. For the Twins, the addition of Paddack beefs up a rotation that the club clearly emphasized on improving this offseason, with Pagan providing bullpen depth. Meanwhile, San Diego adds a much-needed arm to their bullpen in Rogers and outfielder depth in Rooker. It’s a trade that seems to work for both sides. That said, it’s time to grade the Padres-Twins trade involving Paddack and Rogers.
