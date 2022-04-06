Trea Turner’s eye-opening revelation on Dodgers contract talks

The Boston Red Sox are hoping to lock down Rafael Devers on a long-term contract extension, but it appears their early efforts in doing so have come up short. According to Hector Gomez, Boston’s latest offer to Devers was considered by the third baseman’s camp to be beneath his value, prompting them to reject the deal. Instead of working out a new contract now, Devers plans to focus on the 2022 season and try to raise his value with his play on the field ahead of his final year of arbitration.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO