ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Second public hearing on Springfield District 186's school consolidation plan is today

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mO960_0f1Def2w00

The Springfield School District 186 board of education will hold its second of three public meetings today on a proposal to build a new school building that would explore the consolidation of Hazel Dell, Laketown and Southern View elementary schools.

Today's meeting at Southern View, 3338 S. Fifth St., begins at 6 p.m.

The consolidation of Hazel Dell and Laketown was part of Our Schools Our Future, the facilities master plan dating back to 2017. Southern View entered the conversation as part of the proposal when architects started taking a look at the building to consider updating some construction at the building, according to School District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill.

All three schools have experienced enrollment declines, Gill added.

According to a guideline on the district's website, a 13.2-acre site on 11th Street now is being considered as having "the highest potential for a new school facility." The school would serve about 450 students.

The district does not currently own the property. It is the former site of the corporate offices of H.D. Smith Co., a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in Springfield.

The guideline also provides a "site analysis" of all three schools.

Gill will make remarks at Wednesday's meeting, which is also expected to include engineers and architects for the proposed project. Because it is a board meeting, a quorum of school board members is needed.

The meeting will not be livestreamed.

The final meeting at Laketown, 1825 Lee St., is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Pandemic, politics lead some school superintendents to consider career change

Many of the people who lead our country's school districts are contemplating a career change. 46% percent of U.S. superintendents are thinking about leaving their current job within the next three years, according to the 2022 "Voice of the Superintendent" survey published in February by EAB. Most are planning to...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Southern View, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
City
Hazel Dell, IL
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
KIMA TV

Yakima School District announces plans to close Discovery Lab School

YAKIMA-- Yakima School District has announced one of its schools will be closing after this school year ends. Superintendent Trevor Green made the announcement to Discovery Lab staff and families on Thursday, citing the need for an early learning center. Discovery Lab teaches over 200 first- through eighth-grade students, according...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#School Board#Board Of Education#School District 186#H D Smith Co
NJ.com

Public hearing scheduled for Somerset County Preservation Plan

A public hearing for Somerset County’s Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan; an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan. The plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools consolidation project delayed

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) officials announced Tuesday that a $22-million consolidation project within the school system has been put on hold until August 2024. The school system received a deadline extension to use COVID-19 relief funding for the project, and Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said the delay brought some silver […]
BRISTOL, VA
Reporter

Souderton Area School District makes plans for borrowing

FRANCONIA — Interest rates are still at historically low levels and now is “a great time to be considering borrowing,” a financial advisor told the Souderton Area School Board Finance Committee at its March 9 meeting. The district is planning to borrow $35 million this year followed...
SOUDERTON, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear vetoes an education bill

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky governor Andy Beshear vetoed an expansive education bill that shifted principal hiring and curriculum authority to Kentucky school superintendents. The bill also directed how U.S. History should be taught. Beshear says moving authority to hire principals and set curriculum to superintendents from school-based decision making councils would limit input from parents […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs searches for new finance director

Sandy Springs is searching for a new finance director after Toni Jo Howard resigned from the position effective March 25. Toni Carlisle has been serving as interim finance director and will do so until a permanent replacement has been selected, city spokesperson Jason Fornicola said. No reason was given for Howard’s resignation. Carlisle served in […] The post Sandy Springs searches for new finance director appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

1K+
Followers
896
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy