Brittany Matthews Shares Why She & Patrick Mahomes Chose Hawaii As Wedding Destination

By Terry Zeller
 1 day ago
The fitness trainer also dished on her stunning Versace wedding gown, calling it a ‘collaboration’ with the designer.

Now that the official big day is over, the honeymoon has been had and things are returning to regular programming, Brittany Matthews is ready to dish about her incredible wedding to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The 26-year-old fitness trainer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 5) for a Q&A with fans to answer their burning questions about the extravagant nuptials, which took place on March 12 in Hawaii.

Patrick Mahome’s wife Brittany Matthews spilled details about their big wedding day. (Shutterstock)

First up for closer examination was the destination. Brittany told her fans that she and Patrick wanted to say “I do” in the tropical state after they fell in love with it during their very first vacation together. How sweet! “We have just loved it ever since,” Brittany exclaimed on social media. She added, “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

Or course, fans were dying to know more about the exquisite gown Brittany wore as she walked down the aisle. A Versace original, the dress featured a cutout corset-style bodice with crystal embroidering, a crisscross strap back and a stunning train. “My stylist, Versace and myself worked together to create it,” Brittany dished.

The wedding cake was the last detail to get grilled, as fans wanted to know what flavor was chosen for their friends and family to enjoy. Brittany said they couldn’t just pick one, so they went with a few options to satisfy everyone, including the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. “Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream,” Brittany captioned snaps of the multi-layered cake.

One final detail Brittany opened up about was the rule to have no cell phones allowed during the ceremony. She called it the “best decision ever.”

Brittany and Patrick made it official in March after announcing their engagement in September 2020 while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, whom they welcomed in Feb. 2021. The magical wedding day was even more special as Sterling was part of the ceremony herself.

