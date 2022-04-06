Livestock effective April 6, 2022

Livestock report from the Oklahoma City Stockyards:

Receipts: 657; Last week: 550; Last year: 758

Monday's Actual Receipts: 8,181

Compared to last week: Slaughter cows and bulls $3-$6 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly average. Several nice Cow/Calf pairs offered. Supply included: 42% Feeder Cattle (100% Steers); 52% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (54% Bred Cows, 46% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs. was 0%.

Slaughter Cows: 1,000-1,700 lbs. Average dressing Breakers $83-$90; Boners $82-$89.50, Lean cows $74-$80; High dressing Breakers few $91-$93.50, Boners not tested, Lean cows $80.25-$83; Low dressing Lean cows only others not tested $61-$77.50, Very Low dressing Lean $49-$58. 825-975 lbs. Light weight cows Average dressing $70-$72; High dressing not tested; Low dressing $52-$65; Very Low dressing $43.

Slaughter Bulls: Y.G. Nos. 1-2: 1,350-2,185 lbs. Average dressing $100-$109; High dressing $112-$118; Low dressing $89-$99.

Replacement Cows: Pretested for pregnancy and age. Medium and Large No. 1: 2-4 year old 975-1,300 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $1,025-$1,200/head; 5-8 year old 1,300-1,400 lb. cows in 2nd and 3rd trimester $1,135-$1,350/head. Medium and Large Nos. 1-2: 5-8 year old 990-1,260 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $875-$975/head. Medium and Large No. 2: 2-4 year old 750-975 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $710/head; 5-8 year old 965 lb. cows in 1st and 3rd trimesters $600- $775/head.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large No. 1: 5-8 year old 1,200 lb. cows with >300 lb. calves $1,335/pair; Aged cows 1,000-1,150 lbs. with <150 lb. calves $1,150-$1,175/pair; Aged cows 1,150-1,200 lbs. with 150-300 lb. calves $1,275- $1,285/pair;

SOURCE: USDA-OKLAHOMA AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT MARKET NEWS SERVICE