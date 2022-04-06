ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock effective April 6, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kwoh2_0f1Dbgxs00

Livestock report from the Oklahoma City Stockyards:

Receipts: 657; Last week: 550; Last year: 758

Monday's Actual Receipts: 8,181

Compared to last week: Slaughter cows and bulls $3-$6 higher. Demand moderate to good. Quality mostly average. Several nice Cow/Calf pairs offered. Supply included: 42% Feeder Cattle (100% Steers); 52% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (54% Bred Cows, 46% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs. was 0%.

Slaughter Cows: 1,000-1,700 lbs. Average dressing Breakers $83-$90; Boners $82-$89.50, Lean cows $74-$80; High dressing Breakers few $91-$93.50, Boners not tested, Lean cows $80.25-$83; Low dressing Lean cows only others not tested $61-$77.50, Very Low dressing Lean $49-$58. 825-975 lbs. Light weight cows Average dressing $70-$72; High dressing not tested; Low dressing $52-$65; Very Low dressing $43.

Slaughter Bulls: Y.G. Nos. 1-2: 1,350-2,185 lbs. Average dressing $100-$109; High dressing $112-$118; Low dressing $89-$99.

Replacement Cows: Pretested for pregnancy and age. Medium and Large No. 1: 2-4 year old 975-1,300 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $1,025-$1,200/head; 5-8 year old 1,300-1,400 lb. cows in 2nd and 3rd trimester $1,135-$1,350/head. Medium and Large Nos. 1-2: 5-8 year old 990-1,260 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $875-$975/head. Medium and Large No. 2: 2-4 year old 750-975 lb. cows in 1st and 2nd trimester $710/head; 5-8 year old 965 lb. cows in 1st and 3rd trimesters $600- $775/head.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large No. 1: 5-8 year old 1,200 lb. cows with >300 lb. calves $1,335/pair; Aged cows 1,000-1,150 lbs. with <150 lb. calves $1,150-$1,175/pair; Aged cows 1,150-1,200 lbs. with 150-300 lb. calves $1,275- $1,285/pair;

SOURCE: USDA-OKLAHOMA AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT MARKET NEWS SERVICE

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Tap into an underground spring for livestock

Springs pop up wherever groundwater flows out of the earth’s surface. They typically occur along hillsides, low-lying areas, or at the base of slopes. Springs can be an excellent source of drinking water for livestock if they’re developed and maintained properly. Noller Herbert is the deputy chief for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Siting For Livestock Building Expansion

As the demand for meat increases, you may be considering an expansion in your livestock operation that includes construction of a new building. Amy Millmier Schmidt is a livestock bioenvironmental engineer at the University of Nebraska. She says finding the right spot on your land is important, but there are key “emotional” questions that must be answered before any dirt is turned over.
AGRICULTURE
Wichita Eagle

Grains higher, Livestock lower

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 9.50 cents at $10.7875 a bushel; Mar. corn advanced 19.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 16 cents at $6.7350 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 18.25 cents at $16.7175 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy