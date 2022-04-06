ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury Man Admits To Child Exploitation Offense

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
A Danbury man has pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child after meeting a 14-year-old online and driving to another state to pick her up and bring her to his home.

Wayne Marcell, age 36, of Danbury, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 5 in Bridgeport, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April 2021, a 14-year-old girl in Georgia met Robert Fyke, of Lubbock, Texas, on an online video/chat platform. Fyke and the minor victim then used Kik and other social media platforms to communicate.

In May 2021, Fyke drove from Texas to Georgia, picked up the minor victim, and drove her back to Lubbock. The minor victim resided with Fyke for approximately four weeks, and Fyke produced sexually explicit images of the victim, court documents show.

While living with Fyke, the minor victim began communicating with Marcell on video games and social media platforms. In June 2021, Marcell paid an individual $2,000 to drive the minor victim from Texas to Illinois. Marcell then drove from Connecticut to Illinois, picked up the minor victim, and brought her to his home in Danbury, court documents reveal.

Marcell engaged in multiple illicit sexual acts with the minor victim, and took photos and videos of the sexual abuse, the US Attorney's Office said.

Marcell has been detained since his arrest on related state charges in June 2021.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Marcell faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

Fyke pleaded guilty to a related charge in the Northern District of Texas and, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

