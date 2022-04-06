ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Fermilab's new leader will become 1st woman to helm center

SFGate
 1 day ago

BATAVIA, Ill. (AP) — A physicist who is the newly appointed director of the U.S. Energy Department’s Fermilab facility will become the Chicago-area research center's first woman director. Lia Merminga will assume Fermilab's leadership role on April 18, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos announced Tuesday....

www.sfgate.com

Dothan Eagle

Canadian university leaders visit Dothan's Health Center South

Dr. Marnix Heersink, ophthalmologist and founder of Eye Center South, hosted Paul O’Byrne, dean of McMaster University, and David Farrar, president of McMaster University, to a campus tour of Health Center South in Dothan on Tuesday. Health Center South includes Eye Center South, Surgery Center South and a state-of-art...
DOTHAN, AL
The Conversation U.S.

Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus – or JET – experiment in England has been called “a breakthrough” by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicists. But a common line regarding fusion electricity production is that it is “always 20 years away.” We are a nuclear physicist and a nuclear engineer who study how to develop controlled nuclear fusion for the purpose of generating electricity. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

Help wanted: UCLA adjunct professor, must have doctorate. Salary: $0.

The job posting for an assistant adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, set high expectations for candidates: A Ph.D. in chemistry or biochemistry, a strong teaching record at the college level, and three to five letters of recommendation. But there was a catch: The job would be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nature.com

Ultrathin ferroic HfO"“ZrO superlattice gate stack for advanced transistors

With the scaling of lateral dimensions in advanced transistors, an increased gate capacitance is desirable both to retain the control of the gate electrode over the channel and to reduce the operating voltage1. This led to a fundamental changeÂ in the gate stack in 2008,Â the incorporation of high-dielectric-constant HfO2Â (ref.Â 2), which remains the material of choiceÂ to date. Here we report HfO2"“ZrO2 superlattice heterostructures as a gate stack, stabilized with mixed ferroelectric"“antiferroelectric order, directly integrated onto Si transistors, and scaled down to approximately 20"‰Ã¥ngstrÃ¶ms, the same gate oxide thickness required for high-performance transistors. The overall equivalent oxide thickness in metal"“oxide"“semiconductor capacitors is equivalent to an effective SiO2 thickness of approximately 6.5"‰Ã¥ngstrÃ¶ms. Such a low effective oxide thickness and the resulting large capacitance cannot be achieved in conventional HfO2-based high-dielectric-constant gate stacks without scavenging the interfacial SiO2, which has adverse effects on the electron transport and gate leakage current3. Accordingly, our gate stacks, which do not require such scavenging, provide substantially lower leakage current and no mobility degradation. This work demonstrates that ultrathin ferroic HfO2"“ZrO2 multilayers, stabilized with competing ferroelectric"“antiferroelectric order in the two-nanometre-thickness regime, provide a path towards advanced gate oxide stacks in electronic devices beyond conventional HfO2-based high-dielectric-constant materials.
SCIENCE
Salon

Universities are failing the next generation of scientists

The long-term job outlook for a freshly minted science Ph.D. can be pretty grim. After devoting more than a half decade to becoming an independent researcher in the field of their passion, after sacrificing opportunities for better pay and work-life balance, and after writing papers and presenting at who-knows-how-many conferences, graduate students may emerge from the ivory tower only to find that there are no jobs that allow them to do the thing they've been training to do.
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

Har Gobind Khorana: The chemist who cracked DNA's code and made the first artificial gene was born into poverty 100 years ago in an Indian village

2022 marks the 100th birthday of Nobel Prize winning chemist Har Gobind Khorana – or so we think. The exact date of his birth is not known, because Khorana was born in poverty in a British Indian class that rarely recorded such dates. As a child, he had to beg a neighbor for a glowing ember so his mother could light their daily cooking fire. He was 6 before he owned his first pencil. Khorana emerged from this background to receive a Nobel Prize in 1968 for deciphering the genetic code that translates DNA sequences into the protein molecules that...
SCIENCE

