Whiteside amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 137-101 win over the Thunder. Both Whiteside and Rudy Gobert double-doubled in the blowout win, and Whiteside outpaced his counterpart with five swats. This was the veteran center's second straight double-double, and he blocked four shots in his previous contest against Memphis. Whiteside hasn't reached the 20-minute mark since March 12 but he continues to be a productive rebounder and shot-blocker.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO