Skills team connects the pieces Legion’s flag retirement project

A couple weeks ago, the Samuel Mares American Legion Post members hauled a 55 gallon barrel into the wind outside of the post for their quarterly flag retirement ceremony. It would be the final time.

Saturday, the Douglas High School SkillsUSA welding team of Austin Porter, Mason Miller, Daren Dickerson and advisor Jared Bower saw to that. The team had designed a new fire pit complete with plasma cut designs of military insignia and American flags. Then, using Bower’s design as the basis for a competition with a team from Riverton, they welded the heavy metal structure together.

By that afternoon, they presented a finished piece to the American Legion post for use in their flag retirement ceremonies.

Legion reps Ron Casalenda, Don York and Jessica York were on hand to accept the gift and to suggest a good use for another one, the prototype they had created before the competition. Casalenda said they could use that one as a fundraiser for the Douglas post by raffling it off among all other posts in the state, and the DHS team readily agreed.

Bower said they had a few suggested designs, including one with the flag smaller and higher up on the sides but the stars were so tightly compacted that they just mushed together. Eventually, they settled on the insignia of each branch above and the name of each on a metal panel below it with the flags around the base. A removable fire pit sits in the middle.

Initially, the plan was for seven SkillsUSA teams to be in the competition at DHS but Bower said one by one they had to drop out, leaving only Riverton to come to town. Nevertheless, the two teams welded their flag retirement pits using a variety of sources and welds, so it was a teachable event as well as a community service project.