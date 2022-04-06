Section III boys tennis scores, top performers for the 2022 season

To report Section III boys tennis scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section III boys tennis scores as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 season will be listed below by date.

Section III boys tennis scores from Tuesday, April 5

Cooperstown 3, Mt. Markham 2

Singles: Gunter Weldon (C) won at first 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Fitch (MM) won at second 6-1, 6-4; Dani Williams (MM) won at third by forfeit.

Doubles: Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (C) won at first 6-3, 6-4; Natalie Hanson and Declan White (C) won at second 6-1, 7-5.

Records: C 2-0, MM 0-2

Holland Patent 4, Canastota 1

Singles: Glen Gaige (HP) won at first 6-1, 6-1; Jeffrey Dewar (HP) won at second 6-0, 6-0; Carter Williams (HP) won at third 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Bryson DeMott and Ken Relyea (C) won at first 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; William Zimmerman and Sawyer Locke (HP) won at second 6-0, 6-0.

Records: HP 1-0, C 1-1

Sauquoit Valley 4, Clinton 1

Singles: Bryan DeGironimo (SV) won at first 6-3, 6-3; Ruvim Petrushenko (SV) won at second 6-3, 6-2; Quincy Stayton (SV) won at third 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Dakota Fedor and Izzy Marcus (C) won at first 6-1, 6-3; Zachary Murphy and Lucian Thompson (SV) 6-1, 6-2.

Records: SV 2-0, C 0-1

Section III boys tennis scores from Monday, April 4

Sauquoit Valley 4, Mt. Markham 1

Singles: Bryan DeGironimo (SV) won at first 6-1, 6-1; Ruvim Petrushenko (SV) won at second 6-0, 6-0; Quincy Stayton (SV) won at third 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Bryant Denza and Owen Allen (MM) won at first 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Lucian Thompson and Zachary Murphy (SV) won at second 6-4, 6-3.

Records: SV 1-0, MM 0-1

Canastota 5, Little Falls 0

Singles: Dan Cummings (C) won at first 6-1, 6-1; Dominic Austin (C) won at second 6-2, 6-1; Kai Williams (C) won at third 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Bryson DeMott and Ken Relyea (C) won at first 6-0, 6-0; Nathan James and Lucas Piatowski (C) won at second 6-1, 6-4.

Records: C 1-0, LF 0-1

Cooperstown 3, Hamilton 2

Singles: Gunter Weldon (C) won at first 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hanmer (H) won at second 6-0, 6-0; Mike Mansfield (H) won at third by forfeit.

Doubles: Ashlyn Wolfe and Addison Lewis (C) won at first 6-1, 6-1; Declan White and Natalie Hanson (C) won at second 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Records: C 1-0, H 0-1

