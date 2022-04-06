ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

39th annual Paul Revere's Midnight Ride scheduled for April 16

Robinson Daily News
Widows Sons of Southeastern Illinois and Ainad Shrine Riders will hold its 39th annual ride on the 247th anniversary of Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride on Saturday, April 16.
The group will meet at 9:30 p.m. at the Mach 1 Marathon gas station in Lawrenceville and will leave at 10 p.m. The riders will then stop at the Mach 1 gas station in Robinson to meet other participants. The entire group will leave Robinson between 10:30-10:45 p.m. and will travel to Denny’s in Terre Haute, Indiana, to eat breakfast between 11:30 a.m. and midnight, CST.
Once breakfast is complete, the group will travel back to its starting points traveling approximately 80 miles roundtrip during the event.
Those wishing to attend do not have to be a Mason or a Shriner.
For more information text or call 618-421-3994.
Participants are asked to remain sober during the event and dress appropriately. The ride will be canceled in the event of rain or snow.

Robinson Daily News

