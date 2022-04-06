ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keaton Anthony Named B1G Freshman of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Iowa Baseball Standout Earns Honor for Third Time

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa outfielder Keaton Anthony has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the league office. The honor is his third this season.

The Hoschton, Georgia, native earned the distinction after slashing .462/.769/.500 to lead the Hawkeyes to a road series win at Michigan last weekend in Ann Arbor. Anthony collected hits in all three games, including two multi-hit contests, his ninth and 10th this season. He also had a team-best four RBIs and score a run.

Anthony went 2-for-3 with a double in game two before finishing 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the finale. Three of the four RBIs came via a three-run homer, his fourth blast of the season. The four RBIs were one off his career high.

The Hawkeyes won two of three games in a battle of two of the preseason top three teams in the conference. The series win in Ann Arbor is the first for the program since 2015.

Anthony has started all 24 games, where he is hitting a team-best .364 (32-of-88). He is leading the team in doubles (12), RBIs (21), walks (13) and is tied for first in hits (32). Anthony is also second on the team in runs (19), home runs (4), slugging (.636) and on-base percentage (.448) and total bases (56).

Iowa has earned five Big Ten weekly awards this season. Anthony was previously honored on Feb. 23 and March 16, while redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur was tabbed as the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 2.

The Hawkeyes return to action Wednesday, traveling to Peoria, Illinois, to face Bradley at 6 p.m. (CT) at Dozier Park. Iowa hosts Illinois in its first Big Ten home series of the season from April 8-10 at Duane Banks Field.

Inside The Hawkeyes

