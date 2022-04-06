ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN thinks highly of UNC going in too early 2022-23 Top 25

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
It’s never too early to start thinking about next year in college basketball, and with how Monday’s national championship game ended, that’s especially true for the UNC basketball program.

Minutes after the confetti fell down on Kansas, ESPN released their way-too-early Top 25 projections for the 2022-23 season. And they think highly of North Carolina.

The Tar Heels check in at No. 5 on Jeff Borzello’s list for next season , a high ranking for a team that has some big decisions in terms of their roster in Hubert Davis’ second season in charge. Here is what Borzello said about the Tar Heels in his piece:

Before the NCAA tournament run, it’s highly unlikely Carolina would have been at this spot in the rankings. But Hubert Davis clearly found something that worked with his quartet of stars and proved his coaching chops on the biggest stage in the sport. The only negative for the national runners-up is that Caleb Love might have played himself out the door after his outstanding performances. Armando Bacot might have already been heading in that direction. But for now, both are included in this projection — and a trio of Love, R.J. Davis and Bacot would be as good as it gets in college basketball next season. Throw in the development of some returnees and the addition of two top-50 recruits, and Davis will have plenty of talent again.

Projected starting lineup:

Caleb Love (15.2 PPG)
Seth Trimble (No. 45 in ESPN 100)
R.J. Davis (13.4 PPG)
Dontrez Styles (2.0 PPG)
Armando Bacot (16.5 PPG)

Now, Borzello does note that Bacot and Love could be gone next year via the NBA draft and both are expected to test the waters. If both do end up leaving, this projection would look a lot different and the Tar Heels would slip in the rankings.

The good news is that UNC is expected to get R.J. Davis back as well as Dontrez Styles and Puff Johnson. Leaky Black could also return and if that’s the case, he would slide into the starting lineup as well.

The Tar Heels do welcome in a good freshman class featuring Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver, and Tyler Nickel. However, you don’t want to rely on all of those players right away in their first years. But UNC might have to do that pending some big decisions.

Buckle up folks. This list and projection is likely to change.

The Spun

Kentucky Fans Appear To Be Growing Frustrated With Coach Cal

John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Player Is Suspended

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall was recently removed from the Alabama Crimson Tide football roster. Nick Saban was asked about Hall’s absence during a spring practice press conference on Wednesday. The head coach revealed that the young wideout has been suspended for violation of team rules. “He is suspended...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

