Delivery man stabbed, robbed inside East Harlem NYCHA building: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A delivery man was stabbed and robbed while dropping off orders inside a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem on Tuesday night, police said.

The 45-year-old victim told police he had finished making a delivery at the Jefferson Houses on East 112th Street and First Avenue when he was approached by two men in the lobby.

Cops said one of the men stabbed the victim in the right leg, while the other removed $70 from his pocket.

The suspects then fled the scene, reportedly with stolen orders.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Police said there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.