ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bamba Stages a Big D.C. Comeback This Fall

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus, chef and restaurateur Victor Albisu will bring his wildly popular tacos with offbeat toppings back to D.C. proper. Situated at the shiny new City Ridge complex (3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW), Taco Bamba’s 3,100-square-foot freestanding location with a big patio will be the homegrown taqueria’s largest yet. The...

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

A Hand-Cut Doughnut Favorite Reopens in Chatham and Four More Openings to Know

Chicago’s hospitality industry is well acquainted with the unpredictable nature of the city’s spring weather and remains undaunted, capitalizing on occasional sunny, warm days while preparing for a busy summer season. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Michael’s Deli Celebrates 45 Years in the Corned Beef Business With Bubbles

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Boston’s food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Brookline’s go-to New York deli is turning 45 years old this week. Michael’s Deli, known for stellar corned beef (the deli goes through 400 to 500 pounds of it, according to JewishBoston.com) and flaky knishes, is celebrating with the bubbly — a 77-cent Dr. Brown’s soda with each sandwich purchase from April 5 through April 10 to match the year it opened, 1977. (256 Harvard Street, Brookline)
Eater

Gooey Mac and Cheese Tacos Will Tumble Into Tysons This Fall

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. South Florida-born franchise I Heart Mac & Cheese is unleashing nostalgic, cheesy comfort food in Tysons Corner this October. Alongside a grilled cheese sandwich menu (build-your-own, classic, Cuban, and more), mac and cheese comes stuffed into crunchy tacos shells or in bowls. All the mac and cheese is customizable — with pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot bases topped with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, nine cheeses, and various sauce options like sesame ginger, mango habanero, and barbecue. The dessert menu includes cheesecake bites. Franchisee Md Billal Hossain is currently working on securing a lease, so news yet on where it’ll land.
TYSONS, VA
Eater

The First Soft Shell Crabs of the Season Land at Downtown’s Equinox

Equinox chef Todd Gray says he received soft shell crabs before anyone else in the area this year. His seasonally-driven downtown staple has a dinner special starring sauteed soft shell crab, plated atop early spring asparagus salad, pickled fennel, and saffron aioli ($30). The James Beard Award nominee’s 23-year-old restaurant (818 Connecticut Avenue NW) got its first batch of softies two weeks ago from Philly’s Samuels & Son Seafood Co.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Eater

D.C.’s Newest Andy’s Pizza Bottles Colorful Cocktails by Big-Name Mixologists

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. At its fifth area outpost in Adams Morgan, homegrown hitmaker Andy’s Pizza serves its essential New York-style slices alongside a surprise lineup of bottled booze created by a collection of top bartenders. Bottled cocktails ($8-$10), stocked in a fridge behind the ordering counter, are made by Judy Elahi (beverage director at Michelin-starred Gravitas/Michele’s); Chris Francke (owner of The Green Zone); Ian Douse (Astoria); and Maggie Mae Dale (head bartender at Top Chef star Stephanie Izzard’s new Cabra Los Angeles). Color-coded cocktails are filled with ingredients like yuzu, infused mezcal, and homemade grenadine. “We decided to put our cocktail menu in the hands of the people we trust. These are incredibly talented professionals — they eat our pizza and we drink at their bars,” says owner Andy Brown. Jell-O shots and canned beers are also in the mix. A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, April 8. (2465 18th Street NW)
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Portland’s Only Self-Defined Lesbian Bar Will Arrive This Spring

In the early 20th century, Dr. Marie Equi was one of Oregon’s fiercest champions for labor and women’s rights. She protested labor abuses at Oregon factories and the United States’s entry into World War I, serving time at San Quentin State Prison for sedition during her years of activism. She provided abortions and information about birth control when it was illegal to do so, and offered medical care following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. She was also a lesbian, before Stonewall, before homosexuality of any form was decriminalized in the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

How the Founders of Houston’s Black Restaurant Week Started a Movement

Houston is known to celebrate its culinary scene with greatly anticipated celebrations like Houston Restaurant Week, a monthlong event where food enthusiasts venture off to the city’s restaurants to indulge in meals at special prices. But when Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson took a closer look at the offerings, something was missing.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Big D#D C#Pittsburgh#Food Drink#Fannie Mae#Tatte Bakery Cafe#Penn Quarter#Mexican
WUSA

Longtime MotorWeek host Pat Goss of Maryland dies

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story about the gas tax holiday in Maryland. Pat Goss, longtime host of "Goss' Garage" on the MotorWeek network, died unexpectedly Saturday. He was 77. For 41 seasons, the DMV car expert lived in Lanham-Seabrook, Md., and...
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Spring

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic on Seattle’s restaurant scene, this year has already seen some excellent restaurant openings. Muriel’s, a kosher restaurant serving bagels, bialys, and drinking snacks opened in Seward Park in January, while Ballard got Bunsoy, its first Filipino restaurant, from chef Rhabbie Coquia, and Wero, a modern Korean restaurant, in February. Now, with the Omicron surge easing off, many restauranteurs who have been holding off on opening restaurants during the pandemic are making moves again.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

LA Influencer Roasted for Mean Post After Restaurant Says No to Free Food

A food influencer who lives in Los Angeles is getting roasted for badly critiquing a St. Louis area restaurant that declined to give him a discount on his meal. Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others, Instagram user @antonio_eats_la (who has north of 200,000 followers) reached out unprompted to a restaurant named Corner 17 in the St. Louis area — a city the influencer frequents to see family — to ask for $100 in dining credit in exchange for a review on his account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Steamboat-Themed Houston Restaurant Serves Up History with a Side of Smoky, Barrel-Aged Cocktails

More than 180 years after a steamship carried the founders of Houston to the brand-new capital of the Republic of Texas, a new restaurant pays homage. Hull & Oak opened March 24 at The Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection at 1070 Dallas Street. The hotel, which opened in fall 2021, is named after The Laura, the steamship that traveled the Buffalo Bayou carrying the men that established Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Cult Salad Chain Sweetgreen Lands in Twin Cities With Three Upcoming Locations

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reports that the California-based salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. will open three locations in the Twin Cities this year, confirming the company’s plans for a Midwest expansion first reported by Axios. Sweetgreen has a cult following among salad eaters on the coasts, where its (now retired) loyalty program and verdant marketing assets — in which each salad bowl seems styled as a portable Garden of Eden — popularized with fast-moving urban professionals. (The New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino’s take on Sweetgreen: “a marvel of optimization.”)
RESTAURANTS
Eater

18 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Spring 2022

With April in full-swing, it’s now time to click on the DineLA website and obsess over which Los Angeles restaurant to visit before it concludes on April 15. Whether for lunch or dinner, there’s always something new to try, with the bonus of discounted or multi-coursed meals. Plus, it’s LA, so options are vast from wine bars to wagyu steak houses, or even a classic and upscale Vietnamese. Here are 18 restaurants to try for DineLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Hotly Anticipated Bronzeville Wine Bar Gets an Opening Date

Bronzeville Winery, the long- and eagerly awaited wine bar and restaurant that’s been in the works for two years in Chicago’s historic Black cultural and business epicenter, will finally debut in late April on the city’s South Side. One of the most anticipated openings of 2022, the Black-owned venture will open on Wednesday, April 20 at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Avenue inside the newish 4400 Grove housing development.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicago’s Popular Brunch Mini-Chain Orange to Close Final Location in Roscoe Village

The last remaining location of Orange, the longtime local brunch chain that has shrunk to a single outpost in Roscoe Village, will permanently close this summer after 15 years at 2011 W. Roscoe Street. The cozy neighborhood spot, known among locals for unusual creations like “frushi” (read: fruit with sushi rice) as well as reliable brunch staples and coffee roasted with orange peels, will serve its last patrons over the coming weeks. An official closing date is not yet available, according to an employee.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicago Chef Damarr Brown Impresses ‘Top Chef’ Judges with Smoked Brisket and Giardiniera

Chicago chef Damarr Brown did his city proud this week on Thursday’s episode of Top Chef: Houston, keeping his wits about him as he took on one of the competition’s most high-pressure Texas-style challenges yet: pit-smoking a brisket in 12 hours. Though Brown (who is the chef de cuisine at Virtue) could have gotten sidetracked by a Texas toast Quickfire challenge where the winner gets immunity and $10,000 — “$10,000... for toast?” he intones — he ultimately delivered a smoked brisket with candied yams, braised cabbage, Worcestershire consume, and giardiniera that judge Tom Colicchio deemed “fantastic.” Though he didn’t win the brisket challenge (the honor went to Houston’s Evelyn García), Brown’s strong performance gives Chicagoans a good reason to tune in week after week. Find a full rundown of the episode on Eater Houston.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy