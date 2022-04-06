Taco Bamba Stages a Big D.C. Comeback This Fall

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. At its fifth area outpost in Adams Morgan, homegrown hitmaker Andy’s Pizza serves its essential New York-style slices alongside a surprise lineup of bottled booze created by a collection of top bartenders. Bottled cocktails ($8-$10), stocked in a fridge behind the ordering counter, are made by Judy Elahi (beverage director at Michelin-starred Gravitas/Michele’s); Chris Francke (owner of The Green Zone); Ian Douse (Astoria); and Maggie Mae Dale (head bartender at Top Chef star Stephanie Izzard’s new Cabra Los Angeles). Color-coded cocktails are filled with ingredients like yuzu, infused mezcal, and homemade grenadine. “We decided to put our cocktail menu in the hands of the people we trust. These are incredibly talented professionals — they eat our pizza and we drink at their bars,” says owner Andy Brown. Jell-O shots and canned beers are also in the mix. A grand opening is scheduled for Friday, April 8. (2465 18th Street NW)

