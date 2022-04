The final season of Killing Eve is set to conclude imminently, but that won't be the end of the franchise, with AMC Networks and BBC America confirming that it is developing a prequel series focusing on the early life of MI6's Carolyn Martens, played in Killing Eve by Fiona Shaw, as revealed by Deadline. Plans of expanding the series have been reported for years, though this is the first confirmation of a specific project being developed, even if this planned project hasn't yet been greenlit. Additionally, it's unknown if the series would be developed for BBC America or for AMC.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO