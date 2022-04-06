ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ renews Severance for Season 2

The dystopian workplace drama starring Adam Scott will officially be back for a second season. “Thanks to creator...

Hello Magazine

Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

Grace and Frankie fans were delighted recently when Netflix revealed that new episodes of the comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be landing on screens very soon. However, it's a bittersweet moment for fans as the episodes mark the final chapter for Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. But why does the endearing comedy-drama have to be cancelled at all? Find out the reasons why the Netflix show is coming to an end...
Ben Stiller
TVLine

New Amsterdam Ending With Season 5

Click here to read the full article. The docs at New Amsterdam will be making their final rounds next season. TVLine has confirmed that the NBC medical drama’s upcoming fifth season will be its last. New Amsterdam — which stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin — is currently in its fourth season. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, Season 5 will consist of 13 episodes — the series’ shortest season to date. Season-to-date, New Amsterdam is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in) — down 11 and 30 percent from its Season 3 averages....
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Is The Latest NBC Series To Get Cancelled, But There's Still Good News

Though only a few TV shows have suffered cancellation news so far in 2022, that number will only get bigger as time goes by, and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is now the latest victim on the list. Currently in the midst of a hiatus during its fourth season, New Amsterdam will actually wrap up its run after the upcoming and already ordered Season 5, so fans won’t be saying goodbye to Ryan Eggold & Co. just yet.
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘The Thing About Pam’ on Tonight? ‘The Thing About Pam’ Episode 5 Hulu Release Date

The Thing About Pam is a peculiar, hypnotic series… and we can’t get enough of it! This week’s installment — the penultimate of the series titled “She’s Not Who You Think She Is” — follows Pam as she gains notoriety once the Dateline episode airs. Per NBC, “as she squares off against Betsy’s daughters in a civil suit for the insurance money, public opinion turns against her.”
tvinsider.com

‘Barefoot In The Park’ Sitcom Star Scoey Mitchell Dies at 92

Veteran actor and comedian Scoey Mitchell, who starred in the groundbreaking TV adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, has died. He was 92. Mitchell passed away on Saturday (March 19) from kidney failure at a health care facility in Torrance, CA. His brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “[Scoey] had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director. He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today.”
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Primetimer

Tony Hawk Gets the HBO Doc Treatment, Sitcom Stars Take Over Name That Tune

Tony Hawk skates onto HBO tonight with a new documentary charting his legendary career, Until the Wheels Fall Off. Also today: Name That Tune brings sitcom stars and Olympians together for two intense battles, The Girl From Plainville continues to track the Michelle Carter case, Ronny Chieng brings a new comedy special to Netflix, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Primetimer

Rae Allen, Tony-winning actress on The Sopranos, All in the Family, Soap and Seinfeld, dies at 95

Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Series Adds Succession Star in Key Role

AMC's Interview With the Vampire TV series has wrapped up a big actor for a key role with Talk Radio and Succession star and acclaimed playwright Eric Bogosian in the part of Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview. Fans of the Anne Rice novel and its feature film adaptation may recall that Christian Slater played the part in the 1994 movie. Bogosian joins a cast that includes Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Bailey Bass as child vampire, Claudia. Production is already underway on the series with the first footage premiering earlier this year during the Super Bowl, a 2022 debut is already confirmed as well.
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ workplace drama 'Severance' has a disturbing LinkedIn page

A creepy LinkedIn page has been created for "Lumon Industries," the fictitious and very ominous company that's the setting for Apple TV+ hit drama, "Severance." Following the purported "leak" of an insider's book about the fictitious "Lumon Industries," the producers of "Severance" have launched a detailed LinkedIn page for the company. It even includes a post decrying the book.
Primetimer

