AMC Networks greenlights Orphan Black sequel series Echoes

Click here to read the full article. WCCO Minneapolis recently struck gold when an employee went to pull archival footage for a story about local teachers’ strike. Production Manager Matt Liddy was looking at features of local landmarks in a 52-year-old film reel when he saw what he believed was a familiar face. Without revealing his guess, he showed the image of a young boy to his co-workers and asked them who it looked like. They all had the same answer: “Prince.” The timeframe and the boy’s apparent age seemed to line up with the life of the then-Prince Rogers Nelson, who...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO