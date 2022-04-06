ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Networks greenlights Orphan Black sequel series Echoes

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

Orphan Black: Echoes, premiering in 2023, "is set in the near future and takes a deep dive...

www.primetimer.com

Variety

Sister Takes Minority Stake in ‘Be Water’ Producer Dorothy Street Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Transatlantic production powerhouse Sister has taken a minority stake in independent outfit Dorothy Street Pictures. Dorothy Street Pictures, which is behind Sundance and Cannes title, Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and has a Pamela Anderson documentary in the works for Netflix, will remain fully independent. The company’s Julia Nottingham (“Skate Kitchen”) and her team of documentary filmmakers including Emmy nominated Becky Read (“Three Identical Strangers”) will continue to develop and produce television and feature content in the non-fiction space, grow its scripted slate led by Ariadne Kotsaki and leverage the collective expertise...
UPI News

'Hold Tight' trailer brings Harlan Coben novel to life

April 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hold Tight. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Monday. Hold Tight is a Polish-language adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota star in the new show. Hold Tight "tells...
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
Deadline

Local TV Station Unearths Ultra-Rare Interview Footage Of An 11-Year-Old Prince Back When The Legendary Musician Was Known As “Skipper”

Click here to read the full article. WCCO Minneapolis recently struck gold when an employee went to pull archival footage for a story about local teachers’ strike. Production Manager Matt Liddy was looking at features of local landmarks in a 52-year-old film reel when he saw what he believed was a familiar face. Without revealing his guess, he showed the image of a young boy to his co-workers and asked them who it looked like. They all had the same answer: “Prince.” The timeframe and the boy’s apparent age seemed to line up with the life of the then-Prince Rogers Nelson, who...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheWrap

Here’s Why Theo James Isn’t in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2

Spoilers abound for Sanditon Season 1 (and the first episode of Season 2) below. You’ve been warned!. Fans of romantic period dramas, rejoice! March brought the sophomore return of two beloved Regency-era shows — Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and PBS Masterpiece’s “Sanditon.” While the former is definitely the more boisterous and popular of the two, the latter has amassed a small-but-mighty fanbase of devotees.
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
Variety

Princess Diana’s Death and Conspiracy Theories Explored in Mini-Series by Headline Pictures, Itineraire Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based Headline Pictures (“Kin”) and French banner Itineraire Productions (“Oussekine”) are set to produce together “Who Killed Lady Di?,” a drama mini-series set in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death in Paris in 1997. The series re-teams Itineraire Productions with Julien Lilti, the up-and-coming creator and screenwriter of Disney Plus Star’s original series “Oussekine” and Canal Plus hit show “Hyppocrates.” Lilti is writing the scripts for “Who Killed Lady Di” with the collaboration of Martine Monteil, who led the criminal investigation division of the French police at the time of Diana Spencer’s death....
Primetimer

Rae Allen, Tony-winning actress on The Sopranos, All in the Family, Soap and Seinfeld, dies at 95

Allen guest-starred on five Sopranos Season 5 episodes as Quintina Blundetto, Tony Soprano's aunt and the mother of Steve Buscemi's Tony Blundetto. Additionally, Allen had recurring roles on All in the Family, as Edith Bunker’s cousin Amelia, and Soap, as Judge Betty Small. Allen also guest-starred on Seinfeld as an unemployment benefits administrator who deals with George Costanza.
Deadline

‘The Loud House’ Live-Action Series Greenlighted By Nickelodeon; Original Show Renewed For Season 7

Click here to read the full article. More Loud House is on the way at Nickelodeon. The network has ordered a new 10-episode live-action series based on the Emmy-winning animated show The Loud House, for premiere later this year on Paramount+. It was announced Thursday during Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation. The network also renewed the original toon series for a seventh season. More From Nickelodeon’s Upfront The series greenlight follows the success of the live-action movie, A Loud House Christmas, which drew 3.1 million total viewers in Live+same day when it premiered in November to become TV’s top kids’ entertainment telecast of 2021....
Deadline

Leonard Cohen And Muse Marianne Ihlen Subject Of New Drama Series From ‘Marcella’ Outfit, ‘Lilyhammer’ Scribe, Canada’s Connect3 & Norway’s NRK — Mip TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Leonard Cohen’s relationship with muse Marianne Ihlen is going under the microscope in a 1960s-set drama co-production for Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The UK’s Buccaneer Media (Marcella, Crime) and Dag and Lilyhammer writer Øystein Karlsen’s Oslo-based Redpoint Productions are co-producing So Long, Marianne with Canada’s Connect3 Media. The 8×45 minutes series is billed by producers as an “intimate” story of “two equally lonely people falling in love in a period of their life when they are still trying to figure out who they are”. Buccanneer is heading to Mip TV in Cannes this week to attract distributors...
ComicBook

Paramount Announces PAW Patrol Season 10, Movie Sequel and Rubble Spinoff Series

A PAW Patrol: The Movie sequel and Rubble spinoff series are under construction at Nickelodeon. Paramount Pictures will distribute the theatrical PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie from Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, which will produce the first-ever PAW Patrol TV series spinoff: Rubble. Along with the spinoff starring the English Bulldog construction pup, Paramount and Nick ordered a Season 10 of PAW Patrol, a Season 5 of Blue's Clues & You!, a Season 14 of SpongeBob SquarePants, a second season of SpongeBob spinoff The Patrick Star Show, and an animated Baby Shark Movie for Paramount+.
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews Severance for Season 2

The dystopian workplace drama starring Adam Scott will officially be back for a second season. “Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”
Variety

BBC Studios Pacts With Discovery for ‘This is MY House,’ ‘The Great Sewing Bee’ Italian Versions

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios’ BAFTA nominated amateur sewing competition format “The Great Sewing Bee” from Love Productions and “This is MY House,” the guessing game from Expectation, will be adapted for Discovery in Italy. The six-part Italian version of “The Great Sewing Bee,” is produced locally by Blu Yazmine and will stream air on Discovery June in June, followed by Real Time in the fall. Known locally as “Tailor Made – Chi ha la stoffa?,” the competition hosted by Tommaso Zorzi follows a group of competitors who will race against the clock in three sewing challenges...
Primetimer

Primetimer

