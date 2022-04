New data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team shows more U.S. employees are returning to former employers. The data — published March 30 and based on a study of about 32 million LinkedIn members' job histories — shows 4.3 percent of job switches last year in the U.S. across all industries were employees who "boomeranged," or returned to work for a former employer. That compares to less than 2 percent in 2010. LinkedIn found the average time it took employees to return to an old employer was 17.3 months.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO