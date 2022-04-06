ESPN partners with Tom Brady for NFTs based on his ESPN+ series Man in the Arena

The Showtime Lakers drama series will officially be back for a second season after releasing five of its 10 Season 1 episodes. “It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

