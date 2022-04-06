ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ESPN partners with Tom Brady for NFTs based on his ESPN+ series Man in the Arena

 1 day ago
ESPN has inked a multi-year deal with Autograph, the digital collectibles company co-founded...

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
ESPN

Rob Gronkowski says he's 'not ready to commit' to another NFL season

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski once said he'd never play without Tom Brady as his quarterback. Now that Brady has unretired to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski says he's not sure he'll play this season. "Right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field," Gronkowski told...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names His “Greatest Challenge Yet” In NFL

Rather than walk into the sunset, Tom Brady will return for his 23rd NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will once again be the league’s oldest player when commencing the 2022 campaign at 45 years old. In an exclusive interview with People‘s Jason Duaine Hahn, Brady acknowledged the...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He Was Surprised By Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski always expected to see Tom Brady on an NFL field again. He just didn’t envision his long-time teammate returning from retirement so quickly. In an interview with TMZ Sports (h/t NESN’s Zack Cox), the tight end said he thought Brady would spend a year away from the game before getting the itch to play again.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rob Gronkowski undecided about future, 'not ready to commit' to football right now

Rob Gronkowski has an important decision to make, and he's not rushing it. The longtime NFL tight end, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons, told TMZ on Monday that he doesn't know whether he's going to return for the 2022 football season. He says he's so focused on making the right decision that he's preventing himself from doing any physical football activities so he can make a clear-headed decision about his future.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Is Worried About 1 NFL Quarterback

On Wednesday morning’s “Get Up,” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expressed a ton of unease about Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. Taking a look at other AFC teams and their quarterback/coordinator situation, Orlovsky described New England’s situation as the “most concerning thing” in the league currently.
NFL
Primetimer

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Showtime Lakers drama series will officially be back for a second season after releasing five of its 10 Season 1 episodes. “It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
EWN

ESPN Launch First NFT Collection with NFL Legend Tom Brady

Major sports cable network ESPN has signed a deal with Web3 startup Autograph. The agreement will see ESPN launch its first NFT collection with NFL Superstar Tom Brady. ESPN’s reach is considerably large with over 140 million subscribers worldwide. ESPN has teamed up with Web3 brand Autograph for a...
NFL
NBC Sports

ESPN strikes its first NFT deal, with a company owned by Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently is holding no grudges over ESPN supposedly forcing him into a short-lived retirement. ESPN has announced its first-ever NFT deal. It has gone into business with Tom Brady’s side hustle known as Autograph. The collaboration between the four-letter network and seven-time Super Bowl-winner launched with an...
NFL
