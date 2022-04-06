How to watch Michigan State golfer James Piot at the Masters

Michigan State senior James Piot, who won the U.S. Amateur Championship last August, will be playing in his first Masters Championship this weekend.

This is Piot's second PGA tour event, after participating in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Here are Piot's tee times, how to watch him live, follow online and gambling odds.

From Dream To Reality:Michigan State golfer James Piot is ready for Masters debut

James Piot tee times at the Masters

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas

Friday: 1:52 p.m. ET with Matsuyama and Thomas

The top 50 players, including ties, after Friday's second round will advance to the final two rounds on the weekend.

How to watch

TV: ESPN, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; simulcast on Masters.com

Online live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, Paramount+

Online live stream schedule:

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. (Masters.com)

Leaderboard updates: Masters.com, ESPN.com, PGATour.com

James Piot Gambling Odds

All numbers come from Tipico Sportsbook.

To win: +50000

Top 5: +20000

Top 10: +7000

Top 20: +2000

Top amateur: +600

Top debutant: +10000

(For those unfamiliar with gambling odds, here's an example: A $10 bet on Piot to win would pay out $5,000 if he were to wear the green jacket.)

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.