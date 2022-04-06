ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How to watch Michigan State golfer James Piot at the Masters

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnNKR_0f1DXinU00

Michigan State senior James Piot, who won the U.S. Amateur Championship last August, will be playing in his first Masters Championship this weekend.

This is Piot's second PGA tour event, after participating in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Here are Piot's tee times, how to watch him live, follow online and gambling odds.

From Dream To Reality:Michigan State golfer James Piot is ready for Masters debut

James Piot tee times at the Masters

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. ET with Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas

Friday: 1:52 p.m. ET with Matsuyama and Thomas

The top 50 players, including ties, after Friday's second round will advance to the final two rounds on the weekend.

How to watch

TV: ESPN, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; simulcast on Masters.com

Online live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, Paramount+

Online live stream schedule:

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. (Masters.com)

Leaderboard updates: Masters.com, ESPN.com, PGATour.com

James Piot Gambling Odds

All numbers come from Tipico Sportsbook.

To win: +50000

Top 5: +20000

Top 10: +7000

Top 20: +2000

Top amateur: +600

Top debutant: +10000

(For those unfamiliar with gambling odds, here's an example: A $10 bet on Piot to win would pay out $5,000 if he were to wear the green jacket.)

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Golfer#Pga#Masters Com#Cbssports Com#Cbs Sports#Paramount#Espn Com#Tipico Sportsbook
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
Tennis World Usa

Ascanio Pacelli: "Tiger Woods is a monster"

The state of emergency has also ended for the Golf. The one with a capital g is played every year in April at the Augusta National (Georgia) and in July on a rotating course for the British Open. Ascanio Pacelli is leaving for Georgia where he will once again experience "the best five days of his life"
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
FanSided

Dustin Johnson at The Masters (Past Performance, Odds and Prediction)

After missing the cut in last year's competition, 2020 Masters Tournament winner, Dustin Johnson, is eager to be back at Augusta. The 37-year old broke the 72-hole scoring record en route to his green jacket victory, and hopes to tap back into the form that saw him finish in the top 10 five straight years.
GOLF
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy