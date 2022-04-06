ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Excitement among fans, retailers after BattleHawks featured in XFL’s rebrand video

By Monica Ryan, Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqpzo_0f1DXajg00

ST. LOUIS – The XFL released a one-minute rebrand video Wednesday morning showcasing the league’s new identity and vision, and clips from BattleHawks games were used.

At 0:17 in the video, former BattleHawks player Marcus Lucas is seen slapping hands with a fan. The video, featuring the eight franchises, was narrated by and featured league owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. Gerry Cardinale is also a league co-owner.

“The XFL is where the full potential of football is realized both on and off the field,” Johnson said in the video. He also said the XFL is “tomorrow’s league.”

Trending: Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty

Garcia said the league is “for all of us and the only way to get there is together.”

Click here to watch the full video.

The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.

The BattleHawks were 3-2 in 2020 before the pandemic forced league operations to shut down and eventually head to bankruptcy court where it was acquired by actor and pro wrestling star Johnson and his ex-wife and businesswoman Garcia.

“Unbelievable. Just when I thought this week could not cram more sports into it—between golf and the Blues playing four games this week and baseball starting—we get the announcement,” said Andy Shifter, owner of Hats and Stuff in Westport Plaza.

For Shifter and other sports apparel shops, that’s big news of a hopeful BattleHawks return, especially after the pandemic caused a premature end to the XFL season in St. Louis and nationwide.

Operations were suspended and employees were laid off on April 10, 2020, during an in-house conference call. The XFL and its eight franchises played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule in 2020. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and FOX.

“When COVID started, I think half of St. Louis was going to that L.A. game on a Saturday night, March 21, and I had just gotten in 28 cases of BattleHawk merchandise,” Shifter said. “Then, unfortunately, everything folded. But now it sounds like they’re back.”

Shifter said his big sellers have been mainstays like St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues merchandise.

The buzz building for the new St. Louis City SC team has seen an increase in sports fans buying gear ahead of next spring’s MLS debut in downtown St. Louis.

Top story: Missing couple survived in car for 7 days before one died, other rescued

In December 2021, Garcia posted photos to Instagram from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms were seen in the background of one of the photos. The uniform on the far right was a BattleHawks uniform.

The photo that showed the countdown said the XFL combine will be in June 2022, training camp will be in January 2023, and season kickoff will be on February 18, 2023. It is unclear which of the eight previous franchises will be included in the XFL relaunch.

“I think for the city of St. Louis it just adds another level to next spring,” Shifter said. “I don’t know how we’re going to handle that, between the soccer team coming back and baseball spring training starting, and the Blues in the middle of their run, and everything else going on, and then the BattleHawks. It’s going to be exciting in February 2023 for sure.”

Shifter said he’s still selling old BattleHawks flags, shirts, koozies, and more. He expects to get new merchandise with the new XFL logo in the not-too-distant future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Budweiser releases special Cardinals can ahead of Opening Day

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser released a new line of limited edition MLB team cans just in time for opening day. Budweiser, the longest-standing MLB sponsor, designed the special cans for 14 teams across the league. The cans are available where ever Budweiser products are sold. The beverage company has also renewed its league sponsorship for the next […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bally Sports Midwest to air Cardinals Opening Day Ceremonies

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for Cardinals Opening Day Thursday. Fans can watch all of the pre-game ceremonies, including the parade of players and the Budweiser Clydesdales on Bally Sports Midwest. The festivities start at 1:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 3:15 p.m. One of the newest faces at Bally Sports […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
KMOV

XFL announces future plans for new era

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It may be time to practice belting out “Ka-Kaw”. At 11 a.m., the official relaunch of the XFL was announced, alerting fans that the new season will kick off in February 2023. The pro football franchise said its new brand is strong, dynamic, and modern that embodies its vision of pushing football forward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Deidre Pujols reveals surgery for brain tumor

ST. LOUIS–Deidre Pujols, the wife of St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, announced on Instagram that she was undergoing brain surgery Wednesday for a tumor first discovered last fall. The surgery comes on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the team after signing as a free agent on Monday. […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfl#Espn#Media Buzz#New York City#American Football#The St Louis Battlehawks
MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
MLB
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cardinals 2022 Opening Day schedule

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ home opener is Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirate at 3:15 p.m., but there are a lot of fun activities happening ahead of the game. This is the first normal home opener since 2019. The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Official Opening Day Pep Rally. It will be […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy