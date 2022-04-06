ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Peyton Manning teams with Vince Carter for an NBA edition of Peyton's Places

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Premiering today, Vince’s Places will follow the former NBA star as he visits with other...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Vince Carter
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omaha Productions
Primetimer

Magic Johnson says he wanted to hit Howard Stern during the shock jock's racist 1998 The Magic Hour appearance

Stern was a guest on the NBA legend's short-lived The Magic Hour, which lasted from June through September of 1998, after repeatedly mocking the syndicated late-night talk show on his radio show. Because of dismal ratings, The Magic Hour producers invited Stern on as a guest. In his appearance, Stern mocked everything from the way Johnson spoke, to his HIV diagnosis. Johnson, promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries They Call Me Magic, tells Variety that the booking was done against his will. “So many times, I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air,” says Johnson, adding: “I was mad when they booked him. But there’s nothing you can do. When people look for ratings, this is what happens....It is what it is. I learned a lot from that. I’ve never put myself — or HIV and AIDS, or my race — in that position again, ever again.”
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

'Tom Brady is my pension' - How a $6 purchase began a British fan's love of the NFL GOAT

In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.
NFL
FOX Sports

Peyton Manning helping Russell Wilson with Broncos transition

If there is one person in the world who can relate to Russell Wilson's recent trade to the Denver Broncos after becoming a franchise icon elsewhere, it's Peyton Manning. After spending the first 13 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in two Super Bowls and won one, Manning signed with the Broncos in the 2012 offseason for the last act of his career.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Spun

Colt McCoy Has Telling Kyler Murray Comment

Just last month, the Arizona Cardinals re-signed veteran backup Colt McCoy as their No. 2 option behind incumbent starter Kyler Murray. McCoy got a chance to witness Murray’s third NFL season first-hand in 2021 — including all the ups (second Pro-Bowl selection) and downs (early postseason exit). The...
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Identifies Problem With Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

Emmitt Smith believes he knows what the problem is with the Dallas Cowboys. The Hall of Fame running back has been critical of Jerry Jones’ team, which flamed out in the Wild Card round of the postseason this past year. Smith believes the Cowboys’ problem is mental. “It’s...
NFL
Primetimer

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Showtime Lakers drama series will officially be back for a second season after releasing five of its 10 Season 1 episodes. “It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy