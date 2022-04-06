ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bob Odenkirk is poised to stay at AMC with college-set dramedy Straight Man

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With Better Call Saul wrapping its six-season run, Odenkirk has potentially found his next TV role at his longtime network home of AMC. Based on Richard Russo's 1998 novel of the same name, Straight Man stars Odenkirk as...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Actor Bob Odenkirk Aspires To Be Like The Late Bob Saget

Bob Odenkirk suffered from a heart-related incident last summer and it is now forcing him to see life a lot differently. The actor was rushed to the hospital while filming the show Better Call Saul. The 59-year-old explained, “My widow-maker artery was completely blocked. That’s why it’s called the widow-maker, because you die when that happens. But I went down. And I was very lucky that my co-stars, Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, were right nearby.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Richard Russo
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Straight Man#William Henry#Pennsylvania Rust Belt#English
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

How FBI: Most Wanted Will 'Reinvigorate' The Task Force With Dylan McDermott's New Character After Losing Jess, According To Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted delivered the biggest twist in show history when Jess LaCroix was killed off for actor Julian McMahon’s departure, and the Task Force is facing a whole new era with a new team leader on the way. Although details are few and far between about the newcomer, he’ll be played by Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott in a very different role from his villainous Richard Wheatley on OC. Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend about the arrival of McDermott’s character and what it means for the Task Force as a whole on the hit CBS series.
TV SERIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Primetimer

Lauren Lapkus and Krysta Rodriguez to lead CBS comedy pilot Sober Companion

Lapkus will take on the title role and Rodriguez will play Eliza, a fun-loving, quick-witted alcoholic on the CBS comedy pilot. "After one too many run-ins with the law, she is assigned a court-appointed Sober Companion who will force her to confront her demons, get her act together, and stay sober, all while driving her completely nuts," per Variety. "Lapkus will play Shelley, Eliza’s Sober Companion. She is a joyful, high-spirited oddball. Her methods are a bit unconventional, and her relentless enthusiasm isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but she’s the best at what she does." Sober Companion is from writers Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal and Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman, who will serve as executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Estelle Harris was perfectly cast as Seinfeld's Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld -- visually and temperamentally

"She was a yeller, which made her half of a perfect team with Jerry Stiller as her husband, Frank, who could also work up a good tirade," says Matthew Gilbert in an appreciation of the actress who died Saturday at age 93. He adds: "In looking over Youtube clips from Harris’s tenure on Seinfeld, her magic is clear. She was doing the thing that Susie Essman later took on and mastered on Curb Your Enthusiasm, with direct, unedited expressions of frustration and judgment and the ever-scanning eye looking for slights. It’s the kind of comic effrontery that’s at the core of Seinfeld."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They screamed their heads off': Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk reveals medics gave him CPR when he had a heart attack on set and says co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian helped save his life

Bob Odenkirk has shockingly revealed medics had to perform CPR on him when he had a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, saying his co-stars helped to save his life. The American actor, 59, fell ill while shooting the final series of the Breaking Bad spin-off series last summer, saying the heart attack was caused by plaque breaking off and blocking an artery.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

AMC Networks greenlights Orphan Black sequel series Echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes, premiering in 2023, "is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, per Variety. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a story of love and betrayal." AMC Networks has given Orphan Black: Echoes, which is expected to air on AMC and AMC+, a 10-episode order.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy