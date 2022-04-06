Bob Odenkirk is poised to stay at AMC with college-set dramedy Straight Man

Lapkus will take on the title role and Rodriguez will play Eliza, a fun-loving, quick-witted alcoholic on the CBS comedy pilot. "After one too many run-ins with the law, she is assigned a court-appointed Sober Companion who will force her to confront her demons, get her act together, and stay sober, all while driving her completely nuts," per Variety. "Lapkus will play Shelley, Eliza’s Sober Companion. She is a joyful, high-spirited oddball. Her methods are a bit unconventional, and her relentless enthusiasm isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but she’s the best at what she does." Sober Companion is from writers Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal and Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman, who will serve as executive producer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO