BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Dec. 30, 2021, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history occurred. More than 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall Fire. It was a tragedy so big a community opened its hearts and its pocketbooks far greater than expected. The Boulder County Community Foundation started giving out funds as quickly as donations came in including to people who lost their jobs because of the fire. (credit: CBS) “We wanted to make sure that we provided funding for those workers, whether it was people at the Element Hotel or the nail salon or other businesses who have gone...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO