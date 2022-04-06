Jacob Hugo Puchalski

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador urged members of the United Nations on Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) accused the Justice Department Thursday of stymying her investigation into former President Trump’s handling of presidential records, a sign the agency may be investigating the matter following a recommendation from the National Archives. Maloney has since February sought to investigate...
(CNN) — The father who lived in his daughter's college dorm room has been convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evasion and money laundering after less than a day of jury deliberations, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced Wednesday. "Twelve years ago,...
The House voted Wednesday to hold two advisers to former President Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines, 220-203. Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February. Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in his cousin’s...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, her office announced Thursday morning. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, announced Pelosi’s diagnosis in a statement, saying the Speaker is showing no symptoms associated with the virus. “After testing negative this week,...
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court decided Thursday to transfer the trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, raising fears that those responsible for the death of the Washington Post columnist won’t be brought to justice for a crime that drew international outrage.
WASHINGTON — The FBI on Wednesday arrested two men living in southeast Washington, D.C., on charges that they falsely impersonated federal agents as a way to ingratiate themselves with the U.S. law enforcement and defense community. Court documents said that beginning as early as February 2020, Arian Taherzadeh, 40,...
