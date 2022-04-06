ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay delivers touching tribute to Juan Gabriel by covering “Amor Eterno” in Mexico City

By Rebecah Jacobs
As Coldplay tours across Latin America, they’re giving fans some live moments they’ll truly never forget.

On Sunday April 3, during their concert in Mexico City at the Foro Sol, the rock band delivered a touching tribute to Juan Gabriel by covering his beloved 1990 song, “Amor Eterno.”

Before they started playing the cover, frontman Chris Martin spent a special moment with the audience by having them send love from Mexico City to “anywhere in the world that will benefit from this amazing energy that we’ve created.”

After that, the singer started the heartwarming tribute, singing in Spanish as he played his acoustic guitar.

“In the world, we enjoy beautiful places, we feel fortunate to see them, but to be on this stage is a gift from God,” he sang.

He went on to praise some of the things Mexico City is known for, “Your mariachis, your music, Frida Kahlo’s house… a singer can always be happy in Mexico City.”

After that is when he started singing the iconic Juan Gabriel song, which led to the audience immediately singing along with him.

“Amor eterno, eterno amor,” he sang repeatedly as he went into the song’s famous chorus. He finished up the tribute by saying in Spanish: “I always want to play in Mexico City, please.”

Coldplay is set to close out their tour in Mexico City with their final performances on April 6 and 7. And judging from Martin’s declarations onstage, there’s no place they band would rather be.

