ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Danger of fire in Saline County

By Salina Journal Staff Reports
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s4WU_0f1DWKLR00

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saline County. Critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Be extremely careful with open flames.

Extreme to catastrophic grass fire danger will impact Kansas, including Saline County, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The greatest risk exists with wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are likely. Potential impacts include rapidly-spreading grass fires, impossible to control. Residents should avoid outdoor burning or anything that may cause sparks.

  • Properly discard cigarettes.
  • Keep vehicles off of dry grass.
  • Avoid activities with open flames or sparks.
  • Avoid power equipment that creates sparks.
  • Obey burn bans.
  • Evacuate if fire/smoke is heading your way.
  • Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

City crews clear out Topeka homeless camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A homeless camp in Topeka is being cleared out Tuesday morning. According to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka, the clean-up is taking place Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6. Both the Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department were at the encampment near Northeast Curtis […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Large fire breaks out at Coleman in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Black plumes of smoke rose above the city as a massive fire broke out in north Wichita Wednesday evening. The fire started in the 2100 block of East 37th Street North, near the intersection of 37th and North Hillside Street, at 5:20 p.m. It has since been extinguished. It was a […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Saline County, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Topeka finishes cleaning up ‘Tent City’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners will inject a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
KELOLAND TV

Warm weather will come with a concern of fire danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today will end up being the coldest day for at least a week. As dry conditions continue and warm temperatures return, fire danger will be elevated. As we go through this week, the combination of low humidity, above-average temperatures and any wind will create...
YANKTON, SD
Awesome 92.3

Two Saline County Residents Hurt in Rollover

Two Saline County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet, driven by 20-year-old Caleb Weaver of Marshall, was on Missouri 240, west of 260th Road (between Marshall and Slater) around 10:40 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned on its top.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Child ‘accidentally’ shot in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A 9-year-old child was shot Tuesday after Junction City police said he and his brother found a gun. The Junction City Police Department sent officers around 7 p.m. to 2007 North Wind Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, JCPD said they found a 9-year-old boy suffering from […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Small earthquake strikes near Saline-Dickinson County line

GYPSUM - A minor earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck east-southeast of Gypsum at 1:18 p.m. Friday. It was centered just north of E. Tinkler Road between the Saline-Dickinson county line and S. Amos Road.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

439
Followers
369
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy