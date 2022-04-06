Danger of fire in Saline County

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Saline County. Critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Be extremely careful with open flames.

Extreme to catastrophic grass fire danger will impact Kansas, including Saline County, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The greatest risk exists with wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are likely. Potential impacts include rapidly-spreading grass fires, impossible to control. Residents should avoid outdoor burning or anything that may cause sparks.