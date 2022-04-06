'Operation Mincemeat': Colin Firth plans a WW2 hoax in new trailer

April 6 (UPI) -- Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are intelligence officers who devise an elaborate plan to trick the Nazis in the new trailer for upcoming World War II drama, Operation Mincemeat.

Firth stars as Ewen Montagu with Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley in the clip released on Wednesday. The duo are tasked with convincing Germany that The Allies will strike Greece as opposed to Italy.

Ewen and Charles decide to send a corpse containing fake classified letters to the shores of Spain in the hopes that it will deter German forces away from Italy.

The pair then keep adding more details to make the ruse more believable such as adding a fake love letter from the corpse's wife.

Operation Mincemeat, based on a true story, is coming to theaters on May 6 and then Netflix on May 11. John Madden serves as director, based off a script by Michelle Ashford.

Co-stars include Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton and Johnny Flynn.