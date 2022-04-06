Former Spartan Cami Hurt helps Routt softball beat North Greene

Routt's Cami Hurt is congratulated at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in a softball game against North Greene at Future Champions in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon. (Dennis Mathes)

The Routt softball team picked up its first win of the young season on Tuesday, edging North Greene 10-9 at Future Champions in Jacksonville. It was an important victory; Routt players gathered for a team picture afterward.

But the result had a little extra meaning for Routt's Cami Hurt, who played for North Greene before transferring to Routt this school year.

“I was really nervous at the beginning, to be honest,” Hurt said.

Hurt, the Rockets' lead-off batter, went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to give Routt an 8-4 lead. North Greene came back with five in the top of the sixth to take the lead, but Routt scored a pair of runs in the bottom half to go up 10-9 and held on for the win.

Hurt was one of three Routt players who went deep on Tuesday. “I think we all hit really well,” she said. “Caitlyn (Horney) hit a home run, then Hannah (Parlier) hit a home run, and then the next inning, I hit one. We all put things together right when we needed to. We made some errors, yeah, because this is only our fourth game, but I think we still did really good.”

Hurt, Routt’s catcher, couldn’t help but try to catch up with her old teammates when they came up to bat.

“I did talk a lot behind the plate,” Hurt said. “I talk a lot anyway. So I mainly talked to all of them. It was really nerve-racking to go against Libby (pitcher Elizabeth Rogers). … But it was really great to see my friend Kassidy (Riley) again. I miss her a lot.”

Routt coach Jamie Martin, who does not teach at the school, didn’t know Hurt was at Routt until the first day of practice.

“She came to practice, and I’m like, oh, who’s this? Oh, who’s that?” Martin said. “There were a couple of new girls who showed up who had come to school here. And they’ve been a nice addition to the team, definitely.”

Hurt brings experience and toughness to a young Routt team. For lack of a better word, she’s a “gamer.”

“Cami is one of those kids who really gets up to play,” Martin said. “She got nailed on two fingers early. I'm like, you’re fine. She goes, 'I’m Superman.' That’s her answer. I said, you’re not coming out of this game, right? She says, 'I never come out of a game.' She has that mentality that she wants to be out there, wants to play hard and so forth. And it’s nice to have a player like that, absolutely.”

That type of attitude can be contagious. Martin is banking on it.

Routt hasn’t had the easiest schedule early, losing twice to Brown County and once to Auburn. Tuesday’s win was a hopeful sign.

“That’s one of those games where it’s tough for either team to take the loss because we played well, had some mistakes; they played well, had some mistakes,” Martin said. “Both teams are growing. Both teams are early – that was our fourth game and their fifth game.”

Hurt, who transferred to Routt to challenge herself academically, is liking her new surroundings.

“I think the team is coming together really nicely,” she said. “It is only our fourth game, and we haven’t been outside because of all the rain. It’s been really bad, to be totally honest. We’ve just been hitting batting cages. But I think we all have really good chemistry together. Like, we all just work together. We never fight. We always get along.”

Pitching: North Greene – Elizabeth Rogers (6 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 1 BB); Routt – Kate Cosgriff (4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB), Hannah Parlier (3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 5 BB);

Hitting: North Greene – Elizabeth Rogers 1-1 (4 R, 3 BB), Kahsey Poe 0-3 (BB), Bailey Berry 2-3 (BB), Savannah Schmidt 0-2, Kearstan Smith 0-1, Brittany Davidson 0-4, Sami Poe 0-2 (2 R), Kailyn Hoseman 1-3 (R, RBI, BB), Kassidy Riley 1-4, Carlye Speaker 0-2 (R, 2 RBI, BB)

3B: Kailyn Hoseman; HBP: Sami Poe 2, Kearstan Smith; SB: Bailey Berry 2, Kahsey Poe, Elizabeth Rogers 3

Routt – Cami Hurt 2-4 (2 R, 2 RBI), Caitlyn Horney 2-4 (3 R, 2 RBI), Hannah Parlier 2-3 (R, RBI), Kate Cosgriff 0-1, Paige Creviston 1-3 (R, RBI, BB), Kelly Peter 1-4 (R), Jessie Winters 1-4 (R, RBI), Faith Beddingfield 1-4 (RBI), Jenna Varela 1-3 (R, RBI), Jaeden Reardon 1-1, Lilly Geirnaeirt 0-1, Brianna Rogers 0-2

2B: Cami Hurt, Kelly Peters; HR: Caitlyn Horney, Cami Hurt, Hannah Parlier; SB: Caitlyn Horney 3, Hannah Parlier 2, Jessie Winters