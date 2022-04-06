ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Watch] Wisconsin basketball: transfer portal overview

By Matt Belz
A short video looking at everything that has gone on the past couple of weeks for the Badgers in the transfer portal.

The Wisconsin basketball team has undergone some significant changes in the past few weeks since the NCAA Tournament.

There have been multiple transfers , and Johnny Davis has declared for the NBA Draft .

Here is a brief video breakdown of what it all means for the Badgers in the transfer portal as Greg Gard and his staff look to retool the roster.

All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

