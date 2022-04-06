Big Brothers Big Sisters plan awards banquet, Celebration of Potential

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Ohio will hold its awards banquet, the Celebration of Potential, at 6 p.m. May 4 in the Elks Lodge, 1180 Union Ave.

Nominees for Big of the Year are Courtney Daniels, Kasey Robinson, Benjamin Wherley and Mary Yoder.

Tickets, $20, should be purchased by April 19. They are available at www.bigs4kids.com/celebration or by calling 330-339-6916, extension 131.