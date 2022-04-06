ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wind developer admits killing 136 bald and golden eagles in $35M settlement

By Breanne Deppisch
 1 day ago

A U.S. wind power developer pleaded guilty to multiple violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act after its wind turbine blades allegedly killed more than 135 bald and golden eagles across the country.

The company, ESI Energy, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of violations in the form of golden eagle deaths. Prosecutors said the birds were documented to have been killed by blunt force trauma after being struck by its wind turbine blades at its facilities in Wyoming or New Mexico, where ESI had not applied for the necessary permits.


As part of the settlement, ESI “acknowledged that at least 150 bald and golden eagles have died in total” at its 50 U.S. facilities since 2012, federal prosecutors said, including at least 136 deaths that were “affirmatively determined to be attributable to the eagle being struck by a wind turbine blade.”

As part of its plea deal, ESI also agreed to pay a hefty settlement, which includes nearly $1.9 million in fines, $6.2 million in restitution, and an additional fee of up to $27 million, payable over the next five years, to help mitigate future eagle deaths at its facilities.

ESI is also tasked with applying for federal permits at each of its 50 facilities across the U.S. where future bald or golden eagle deaths have been documented or are otherwise predicted.

Bald and golden eagles are currently protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which prohibits the killing and wounding of eagles without permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has a long history of working closely with the wind power industry to identify best practices in avoiding and minimizing the impacts of land-based wind energy facilities on wildlife, including eagles,” said Edward Grace, assistant director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

“This agreement holds ESI and its affiliates accountable for years of unwillingness to work cooperatively with the Service and their blatant disregard of wildlife laws, and finally marks a path forward for the benefit of eagles and other wildlife resources entrusted to the Service’s stewardship," Grace added.

