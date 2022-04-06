ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorbacks hold off Central Arkansas in midweek action

By Taylor Jones
 1 day ago

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7) started strong in their midweek game against in-state foe Central Arkansas (19-15) on Tuesday, but the Sugar Bears refused to quit.

After going down 6-0 early, Central Arkansas scored four runs over the final four innings, including two runs in the bottom of the 7th, but the early deficit was too much to overcome, as Arkansas grabbed the 6-4 win at Farris Field in Conway, Ark.

Jaylee Engelkes looked to play the role of hero for Central Arkansas on Tuesday, as she was responsible for scoring the final three runs of the night in the attempted comeback effort. Following a solo home run by Tyla Vernon in the 4th inning to put the Sugar Bears on the board, Englekes would double to right-center, which scored a run on an error by KB Sides to cut into the Razorback lead, 6-2. Then, in the bottom of the 7th inning, Englekes would strike again by recording a double to right-center field to score Tremere Harris and Jenna Wildeman to clear the bases and to cut into Arkansas’s lead, 6-4.

However, for Central Arkansas, their effort was shutdown as Kylie Griffin grounded out to end the game.

The Razorbacks, who just came off a series win at Ole Miss over the weekend, started off the game with hot bats. The first six batters of the inning reached base, with five of them scoring.

Taylor Ellsworth walked on a full-count, becoming the third-straight Razorback to reach base to begin the inning. The next batter, Danielle Gibson , would reach base on a fielder’s choice to 2nd base, which unfortunately ended with Sides being thrown out at home. Arkansas would score their first run of the game in the next at-bat, when Hannah Gammill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

As the bases remained loaded, the momentum would stay on Arkansas’ side as Linnie Malkin would get an opportunity to add to the lead. It was an opportunity she gladly took.

Malkin crushed her 7th home run of the season over the center field fence to blow the game open, giving Arkansas the 5-0 lead before Central Arkansas had the chance to respond.

The Razorbacks would get one more run in the game on a solo home run by Audrie LaValley , who hit her second homerun of the season in the 4th inning, giving Arkansas the 6-0 lead.

Sides and LaValley led the team in hits with two each. Callie Turner earned the win in the circle by striking out three batters and issuing just two walks in 5.0 innings of work, Jenna Bloom would finish the game in relief, allowing a hit and two earned runs in 2.0 innings.

Arkansas Softball returns to Bogle Park on Friday to host the No. 17 Auburn Tigers for game one of a three-game SEC weekend series. First pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m. CT.

