Jason Aldean Speaks on Possibility of Collaborating With Carrie Underwood Again After ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Duet

By Shelby Scott
 1 day ago
Jason Aldean might not have won a Grammy Award this year. However, his hit single “If I Didn’t Love You,” is still seeing a lot of love. The duet features country music icon Carrie Underwood and took the win for the ACM Awards’ Single of the Year in March. Now, the music video has been nominated for multiple categories for the upcoming CMT Music Awards. With all the success Jason Aldean has seen in the last few months, the country megastar spoke out about future collaborations with Carrie Underwood.

Jason Aldean caught up with ET while in Nashville at his rooftop bar. In speaking with the outlet, it appears the star is more than willing to collaborate with Carrie Underwood again.

“I’m always up to collaborating with anybody,” the country artist said, “[But] I felt like, with this particular song, Carrie was the voice that I heard.”

Ahead of the Grammy Awards on April 3rd, Jason Aldean had even said that if they took home a win for “If I Didn’t Love You,” it meant Carrie Underwood was his lucky charm. He joked that if he saw a Grammy, “Carrie’s going to be on every album” after.

Clearly, the two artists meshed well while working on their hit single. And of the “Ghost Story” singer, Aldean added, “I really enjoyed working with Carrie and if something comes up and we have a chance to do it again, and the song’s right, I’m definitely in.”

Jason Aldean Shares Insight Into New Album ‘Macon, Georgia’

Jason Aldean might still be riding the high that came from his duet with Carrie Underwood. However, he’s also been kept busy in preparation for the release of his new album, Macon, Georgia.

Macon, Georgia marks Jason Aldean’s tenth studio album. Ahead of the release of that milestone, KARE11 provided some of the details going into the tracklist. Of the new album, featuring a total of 30 songs, Aldean shared he wanted to do something unique and all-encompassing.

“After nine albums, you try to figure out new ways to do things,” Jason Aldean explained. “Like we had never done a live album, we had never done a double album, and we had never done a greatest hits album.”

So, essentially, for Jason Aldean fans, Macon, Georgia is about to drop all of that at once.

He shared, “[The album is] almost like a little bit of all that, you know, jumbled up into one record.”

As to the name of the record, he shared it was inspired by his hometown.

“I kinda always felt like where I grew up and where I was from…had such a big impact on me as a person and a really big impact on music,” he explained. “For me, [Macon] sorta shaped my music and things that I like to sing about.”

