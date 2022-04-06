ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs: Vintage baseball game, other activites to be held April 30

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuCDv_0f1DVgX600

Zane Grey Family Day upcoming

NORWICH — Zane Grey Family Day will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at the National Road and Zane Grey Museum, 8850 East Pike, Norwich.

There will be a presentation on baseball in Muskingum County by Peter Cultice at 1 p.m, a vintage baseball game will be at 2 p.m. and an armature radio club presentation will be at 2:30 p.m. Present will be authors Bill Flood of "Driving the National Road in Ohio: Now and Then" and Larisa Harper of The Mosaic Tile Company.

The event will also include campfire cooking and fishing demonstrations, games and activities for children and cowboy look-alikes. There will be music by Barefoot McCoy. The museum will be open for tours and hot dogs will be served. Donations will be accepted to benefit the museum.

For more information, call 800-752-2602 or visit nationalroadandzanegreymuseum.org.

Genesis releases new podcast

ZANESVILLE — The Sounds of Good Health with Genesis podcast has a new episode on immunotherapy for cancer treatment with Dr. Shyamal Bastola.

Discussed is different cancer treatments and what we're learning about battling the disease. It can be found at genesishcs.org/podcast.

Eagles electing officers

ZANESVILLE — The Fraternal Order of Eagles 302 of Zanesville will have nominations for officers on April 19. Elections of officers, if needed, will be from 12:01 to 7:30 p.m. May 3.

Election letters deadline set

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Times Recorder will accept letters to the editor relating to any candidates and issues pertaining to the May 3 primary election until April 19.

Letters are to be no more than 350 words. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. A phone number must be provided for verification purposes only. Once approved for publication, letters must be confirmed.

Only one letter per election cycle is allowed for an elected official or candidate for elective office. Other writers are permitted one letter every 30 days from the date of publication.

Letters can be emailed to trnews@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com in a copy and paste format. Letters must be exclusive to the Time Recorder and come from a resident of the paper's direct coverage area.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
Norwich, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Grey
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Zane Grey Museum#The Mosaic Tile Company
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man goes on all beer diet

An Ohio man is doing an all-beer diet not only for Lent but for charity. Del Hall started his journey this year on the first day of Lent and plans to only drink beer during the 46 days. Hall is an army veteran and brewery owner that created SgtDel’s Virtual Tip Jar” where 100% of […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
502
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy