ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Legislative Council Votes on TSSAA Bylaw Changes

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

The TSSAA Legislative Council met on Tuesday, April 5 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

The Council voted to approve a proposed addition to Article II of the TSSAA bylaws concerning virtual schools. This was previously approved by the Board of Control and went into effect for the current school year. TSSAA virtual school members may choose either (a) to have their own sports’ teams or (b) to allow their students to participate in all sports at their zoned public schools as assigned by the local Board of Education.

Girls’ Preparatory School submitted a request to sanction Girls’ Lacrosse beginning with the 2022-23 school year. An update on the TSLA efforts to align Boys’ Lacrosse around the TSSAA regulations was presented as well. The Council voted to table the sanctioning of Girls’ and Boys’ Lacrosse and will revisit the discussion of sanctioning both sports at the next scheduled meeting in December after the staff has ample time to gather more information.

The Council approved changes to the calendar regarding when the Legislative Council meets during the school year, which now sets the Council meetings for December and April. However, they denied proposed changes regarding when the Board of Control shall meet, which means the meetings remain as scheduled in August, November, January, March, and June.

Effective immediately, the Council approved proposed changes to Article I, Section 9 (Coaches) of the TSSAA/TMSAA Bylaws regarding the penalties for failure to submit coaches properly on the TSSAA Portal.

The post Legislative Council Votes on TSSAA Bylaw Changes appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Waste collection changes in Council Bluffs

It's been a frustrating move to Nebraska for a former Texan. Her problem is something most of us take for granted. 6 News update: Saddle Creek neighborhood fight against city hall. Updated: 9 hours ago. A proposed multi-million dollar development went before the city council Tuesday. Fatal assault in Old...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Shropshire Star

'Significant' changes expected to Shropshire Council voting boundaries

Changes will be made to Shropshire Council’s ward boundary map before the next local elections, it has been confirmed. The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) is to launch a review of the county’s divisional map later this year, with changes to come into effect in 2025.
ELECTIONS
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Considers Zoning Bylaw Changes to Allow for “Village Center” Districts

At its March 8 meeting, the Bedford Planning Board discussed potential zoning bylaw amendments to establish a village center district in neighborhoods zoned Residence C. Village centers are generally defined as districts along a main street that contain a combination of residential, civic, religious, commercial, and mixed buildings and are accessible by foot.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Norwalk Reflector

Council considers fireworks legislation

NORWALK — Norwalk City Council Tuesday night requested Norwalk Law Director Stuart O'Hara to look into options regarding buying, keeping and setting off fireworks, as the State of Ohio changes laws formerly banning their use. The Ohio General Assembly voted June 2, 2021, to change existing Ohio law regarding...
NORWALK, OH
BBC

Council votes for 'hamburger' at Chelmsford roundabout

Plans to redevelop Chelmsford's Army and Navy junction will move forward after proposals were approved. A "hamburger" roundabout, with a road through its centre, was the preferred option for the redevelopment. Essex County Council has voted to approve the proposal, which was the most popular option during a public consultation.
RESTAURANTS
Vail Daily

Vail delays vote on new defensible space legislation

This story has been corrected. An April 6 meeting in Vail will discuss details of a fire mitigation plan on U.S. Forest Service property north of Vail. Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak has spent much of his tenure in the job working to make the town less susceptible to wildfire. That effort has hit a speed bump.
VAIL, CO
The Providence Journal

'Let RI Vote' legislation would make pandemic changes permanent

Are some restrictions on voting by mail in Rhode Island "kind of like how we all have the vestigial tail in our behinds, where we used to have tails?" That was the question posed by Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, at a Thursday hearing of the House State Government and Elections Committee. The response from Secretary of of State Nellie Gorbea: "In my opinion, that’s exactly what happened."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tssaa#Bylaws#Legislative Council Votes#The Board Of Control#Tsla#The Legislative Council
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend to resume water shutoffs July 1, launch past-due installment payment plan

The City of Bend said Thursday it will resume utility bill collection efforts and water service shut-offs for delinquent utility accounts, starting July 1, while also launching a new installment payment plan for some past-due account-holders. The post City of Bend to resume water shutoffs July 1, launch past-due installment payment plan appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
246
Followers
660
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy