Atlanta, GA

Braves unveil $151 burger fit for a champion with World Series ring on the side

 22 hours ago
ATLANTA — Baseball ballpark menus are known for crazy concepts, but the Atlanta Braves’ newest item is sure to turn some heads.

The Braves held a preview of new items at Truist Park on Tuesday and unveiled the food options for the 2022 season. The star of the show: $151 World Champions Burger.

The World Champions Burger is a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun. The burger is topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli.

It comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries, but that’s not all. The $151 burger also includes a replica World Series ring.

If they want the real thing, fans can upgrade for a real limited-edition World Series ring. The cost? $25,000.

There’s also some good news for fans who didn’t like waiting in long Chick-Fil-A lines. The Braves are opening a second Chick-Fil-A location outside section 326.

While the burger is already getting a lot of attention, it isn’t the only new item at Truist Park. Here’s the full list:

- Knucksie Sandwich: A pulled pork sandwich n corn bread with onions, pickles and BBQ sauce. The sandwich is named after the late Braves pitcher Phil Niekro. Available at Smokey Q near Sections 116 and 242.

- BIG RiBI Sandwich: Country-fried smoked rack of ribs with Alabama White BBQ Sauce, pickles and purple cabbage slaw. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.

- Double Play Quesadilla: Smoked chopped brisket quesadilla – wrapped in a smoked chicken quesadilla. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde, lime crema and pico de gallo. Available at Taco Factory near Sections 313 151.

- Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: Fresh fried funnel cake fries topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel and fudge. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section138.

- Gold Glove Chicken Sandwich: Pickle-brined Springer Mountain chicken breast, country-fried and topped with pickles and Red Dragon Mustard Cheddar. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.

- Blackened Shrimp Tacos: Blackened shrimp with cilantro rice, queso blanco, salsa roja and pico de gallo in soft flour shells. Available at Taco Factory near Section 151.

- hoots wings: hoots wings will be available outside section 311. Sauces include Buffalo Hot, Medium, Buffalo Hot Honey, Chipotle Honey, and Parmesan Garlic

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night was empty, though, and if there was an invite to play the Masters this year, no one saw it.
AUGUSTA, GA
For Tiger, a walk unlike any other awaits at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Tiger Woods' 91st competitive round at the Masters will start like all the rest. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, the five-time champion will stick his tee into the ground at Tea Olive, the name of the first hole at Augusta National, take a couple of practice swings and continue a familiar walk that began over a quarter-century ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Baltimore Orioles World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

The 2021 Baltimore Orioles went 52-110 (.321), which tied the Arizona Diamondbacks for MLB’s worst record last season. It marked the O’s fourth last-place AL East finish in 5 seasons – they were fourth during the 2020 shortened COVID-19 season. Below, we look at the Baltimore Orioles MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.
MLB
Atlanta, GA
