MSU to host a blood drive showdown against U-M

On Thursday, April 7 MSU's University Blood Initiative, or UBI, will be hosting a blood drive showdown between Michigan State and the University of Michigan, to see which school receives the most donations.

The blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. All donors will be given a $10 e-gift card and entered for a chance to win a $500 e-gift card for Airbnb.com.

"UBI has a partnership with Versiti (a local blood bank center) to host blood drives on campus," treasurer of the UBI here at Michigan State Max Rybak said.

UBI's initiative is to spread awareness on the vitality of blood donation. The need for spreading education and information is crucial due to the current nationwide blood shortage.

"We encourage anyone who is willing to donate blood to come try to donate," Rybak said. "Versiti has a set of requirements that a donor must meet prior to donating, so once they check to see that a potential donor is eligible, then they can donate. Versiti's requirements can be found on the Versiti website (versiti.org)."

It is highly recommended to select an appointment time prior to donating. The blood drive will be located in the study lounge at West Holmes Hall.

Rybak said it is important to eat a healthy, full meal and be hydrated on the day of your donation

Once you arrive at Holmes Hall, you will be checked-in by a Versiti member, and then go through a last-minute screening process to ensure you meet all of the requirements. Once you're all checked in, a certified phlebotomist will seat you and then proceed with the blood drawing process.

The whole process takes approximately 30 minutes.

Once the donor completes the donation, they will be given their gift card, snacks and water, Rybak said.

UBI hopes that this blood drive will be the start of a long-lasting tradition between MSU and Michigan.

"Versiti and UBI on both campuses are teaming up to host a blood drive on the same day, roughly at the same time, as a friendly competition to see who wins. However, regardless of the winner, this is for a great cause."

Individuals can make appointments at the QR code of their flyer.