National Bookmobile Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travel to Hawaii is expected to get busier these coming months after the state dropped its indoor mask mandate and the Safe Travels Hawaii program for domestic Trans-Pacific travelers. Visitors should be mindful that Hawaii is more than just its sandy beaches and tour attractions. It’s a place that’s extremely rich in different cultures and languages.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety closed two lifeguard towers on Sunday, April 3. The Rock Piles lifeguard tower 27 at Ke Waena Beach Park on the North Shore and the Depots lifeguard tower 42 at Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli were closed. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently shared its employment and wage estimates for about 830 occupations in the nation, states and approximately 530 areas. Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations represented 6.2% of total national employment. The May 2021 estimates showed...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study revealed that three in four Hawaii residents cannot correctly identify local landmarks in a state-wide test. I’m-a-puzzle. com, a jigsaw puzzle website, tested thousands of respondents asking them their knowledge of not-so-well-known local landmarks in their home states. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pali Lookout exit to Pali Highway Kailua bound before the tunnel is blocked due to a downed tree. The road closure was announced at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
Hawaiian Airlines is hiring across the state and we asked Heather Ryland, the senior director of talent acquisitions, what positions are available. “600 positions companywide, with 200 openings for aircraft mechanics, guest services, ramp and cargo agents at its airport spaces in Honolulu, Kahului, Maui, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i and Kona, Island of Hawai‘i. Hawaiian is also seeking Honolulu-based pilots, flight attendants and corporate team members.”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a time to highlight the effects this disease can have on someone dealing with it, as well as those around them. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Learn more with...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Kids on the Block are coming to Hawaii to perform for the first time in three decades! Their shows will be held at the Blaisdell Arena on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. R&B superstars TLC will also be joining them on stage. On...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reducing the feral cat population is an ongoing process. A mass spay and neuter event is happening today at Aloha Stadium in partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Thomas Hanns,...
Have you done your spring cleaning yet? If not, now’s a good time to get it done and donate items that you no longer use. Kelly Simek went to Goodwill’s flagship store and donation center on Bertania Street to talk with Kelley Cho. Cho shared the importance of donating to Goodwill and some cleaning tips!
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are ongoing as the threat of COVID is still a concern, but not every local company is desperate for hires. Some local companies are fully staffed and KHON2 found out how they are keeping their employees happy. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Social Security Administration has published the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880. Names.org, recently released their projections for popular baby names for keiki in Hawaii. They report Hawaii comes from a...
Olakai Hawaii is the only farm to commmercially grow Sea Asparagus in the entire United States. It is the largest grower of ogo or limu in Hawaii as well and both grow in Saltwater Ponds, a place that owner Wenhao Sun says usually kills vegetable crops. ”Sea Asparagus and Ogo...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. A photo of a man fishing at Haleiwa with a surfer in the background catching a wave in the back. Mahalo to Betty Depolito for this awesome shot. Download the...
Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated business Brew’d Pub is open to Hawaii residents looking to enjoy food and drinks, appropriate for all ages. Located in Kaimuiki, Brew’d Pub offers more than 20 options of Beer and a wide range of food to enjoy. “We have...
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Kalani Pe’a gets styled by Maui Divers Jewelry in honor of third Grammy nomination. As musicians from around the world to attend the 2022 GRAMMYs, local musician, Kalani Pe’a is preparing for the music biggest night, with help from Maui Divers Jewelry.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for some springtime fun for the entire family because Sea Life Park is offering special activities throughout April. Kong Moua, Marketing Manager at Sea Life Park, joined us on Take2 with a preview. For more information, view www.sealifeparkhawaii.com.
