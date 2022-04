After two years of the pandemic, students in Portland are more likely than ever to face mental health struggles, education officials say. That’s in part why Portland school officials have made support services for students a significant part of next school year’s budget, which passed the school board unanimously on Tuesday and will now go to the city council. Late last month, a board committee amended the proposal to include two new social worker positions – it was one of the few changes to the budget before it receives a full school board vote on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO